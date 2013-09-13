FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banks to repay 3.116 bln euros of ECB crisis loans
September 13, 2013 / 10:17 AM / 4 years ago

Banks to repay 3.116 bln euros of ECB crisis loans

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Banks will return 3.116
billion euros ($4.15 billion) of crisis loans early to the
European Central Bank next week, the ECB said on Friday, slowing
the pace with which they reduce the amount of excess liquidity
in the system.
    The reduction in the level of excess liquidity - the level
of cash beyond what banks need to cover their day-to-day
operations - is one factor that has been driving money market
rates toward the ECB's main refinancing rate in recent weeks.
    The ECB is watching the development carefully. 
    On Thursday, ECB President Mario Draghi said the recent rise
in such rates was "unwarranted". A week earlier, he said the ECB
was ready to cut interest rates or pump more money into the euro
zone economy if needed to bring down money market rates.     
    The policy option with fewest side effects to steer down
market interest rates would be another ultra-long-term funding
operation, or LTRO - a measure that could come with more
favourable terms than the existing loans to attract banks. 
    Banks took more than 1 trillion euros of three-year loans
from the ECB in two LTROs in December 2011 and February 2012, of
which the first matures in January 2015. 
    They now have the option to repay the loans early and have
returned almost a quarter of the money already.   
    On Friday, the ECB said two banks would repay 741 million
euros from the first LTRO on Sept. 18 and three banks will pay
back 2.375 billion euros from the second LTRO.
    A Reuters poll of euro money market traders had expected
banks to return 3.25 billion euros next week. 
     
    Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
First LTRO (Dec. 2011) Second LTRO (Feb. 2012) 
 
    Jan. 25, 2013     137.1591   
    Feb. 1, 2013        3.4840   
    Feb. 8, 2013        4.9925   
    Feb. 15, 2013       3.7900   
    Feb. 22, 2013       1.7440            61.092     
    March 1, 2013       4.1760             8.319     
    March 8, 2013       1.3360             2.894     
    March 15, 2013      0.385              6.432     
    March 22, 2013      1.565              0.371     
    March 28, 2013      3.845              3.160    
    April 5, 2013       4.092              3.972    
    April 12, 2013      6.555              4.238   
    April 19, 2013      8.874              2.068   
    April 26, 2013      1.661              0.615  
    May 3, 2013         0.008              0.608 
    May 10, 2013        1.205              5.152 
    May 17, 2013        1.020              0.104 
    May 24, 2013        6.208              1.915
    May 31, 2013        2.810              0.271
    June 7, 2013        2.800              0.130
    June 14, 2013       3.008              0.180
    June 21, 2013       5.030              0.208
    June 28, 2013       2.025           0.035
    July 5, 2013        0                  2.095
    July 12, 2013       0.513              0.702
    July 19, 2013       2.182              0.200
    July 26, 2013        1.064              0.451 
    Aug. 2, 2013        1.800              0.333
    Aug. 9, 2013        0.516              0.200
    Aug. 16, 2013       0.204              0.450
    Aug. 23, 2013       0.100              0.205
    Aug. 30, 2013       0.100              4.545
    Sept. 6, 2013       3.705              2.200
    Sept. 13, 2013      0.741              2.375
    ===============================================   
    Amount outstanding as of Sept. 12   
                      249.485            410.360 


($1 = 0.7514 euros)

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

