Banks to repay 2.382 bln euros of ECB crisis loans

FRANKFURT, July 19 (Reuters) - Banks will return 2.382 billion euros ($3.12 billion) of crisis loans early to the European Central Bank next week, after the central bank assured markets it would keep interest rates low for an extended period.
ECB President Mario Draghi said last Thursday the central bank’s decision to issue ‘forward guidance’ was driven by market volatility, which took hold after the Fed last month set out a plan to begin slowing its stimulus.
The ECB has also promised banks to hand out unlimited amounts of liquidity until at least July of next year.
Banks took more than 1 trillion euros of three-year loans from the ECB in two LTROs in December 2011 and February 2012, of which the first matures in January 2015.
They now have the option to repay the loans early and have returned almost a quarter of the money already.
On Friday, the ECB said six banks would repay 2.182 billion euros from the first LTRO on July 24 and one bank will pay back 200 million euros from the second LTRO.
A Reuters poll of euro money market traders had expected banks to return 2 billion euros next week.
Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro) First LTRO (Dec. 2011) Second LTRO (Feb. 2012)
Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591
Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840
Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925
Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900
Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092
March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319
March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894
March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432
March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371
March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160
April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972
April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238
April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068
April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615
May 3, 2013 0.008 0.608
May 10, 2013 1.205 5.152
May 17, 2013 1.020 0.104
May 24, 2013 6.208 1.915
May 31, 2013 2.810 0.271
June 7, 2013 2.800 0.130
June 14, 2013 3.008 0.180
June 21, 2013 5.030 0.208
June 28, 2013 2.025 0.035
July 5, 2013 0 2.095
July 12, 2013 0.513 0.702
July 19, 2013 2.182 0.200
Amount outstanding as of July 18
259.161 418.944 ($1 = 0.7639 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)