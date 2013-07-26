Banks to repay 1.515 bln euros of ECB crisis loans

FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - Banks will return 1.515 billion euros ($2.01 billion) of crisis loans early to the European Central Bank next week, after the central bank assured markets it would keep interest rates low for an extended period.

ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month the central bank’s decision to issue ‘forward guidance’ was driven by market volatility, which took hold after the Fed last month set out a plan to begin slowing its stimulus.

The ECB has also promised banks to hand out unlimited amounts of liquidity until at least July of next year.

Banks took more than 1 trillion euros of three-year loans from the ECB in two LTROs in December 2011 and February 2012, of which the first matures in January 2015.

They now have the option to repay the loans early and have returned almost a quarter of the money already.

On Friday, the ECB said 3 banks would repay 1.064 billion euros from the first LTRO on July 31 and 5 banks will pay back 451 million euros from the second LTRO.

A Reuters poll of euro money market traders had expected banks to return 2 billion euros next week.

Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro) First LTRO (Dec. 2011) Second LTRO (Feb. 2012)

Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591

Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840

Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925

Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900

Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092

March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319

March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894

March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432

March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371

March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160

April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972

April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238

April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068

April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615

May 3, 2013 0.008 0.608

May 10, 2013 1.205 5.152

May 17, 2013 1.020 0.104

May 24, 2013 6.208 1.915

May 31, 2013 2.810 0.271

June 7, 2013 2.800 0.130

June 14, 2013 3.008 0.180

June 21, 2013 5.030 0.208

June 28, 2013 2.025 0.035

July 5, 2013 0 2.095

July 12, 2013 0.513 0.702

July 19, 2013 2.182 0.200

July 26, 2013 1.064 0.451

===============================================

Amount outstanding as of July 25

256.979 418.744 ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)