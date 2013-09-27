FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banks to repay 3.16 bln euros of ECB crisis loans
#Financials
September 27, 2013 / 10:25 AM / 4 years ago

Banks to repay 3.16 bln euros of ECB crisis loans

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Banks will return 3.157
billion euros ($4.26 billion) of crisis loans early to the
European Central Bank next week, the ECB said on Friday, driving
the amount of excess liquidity down and closer to the threshold
where market interest rates could rise.
    By repaying the ECB's crisis funds early, banks also reduce
the level of excess liquidity - the level of cash beyond what
they need to cover their day-to-day operations - in the system. 
    Excess liquidity is now at 212 billion euros,
the lowest level since late 2011, shortly before the ECB flooded
the market with more than 1 trillion euros in long-term
refinancing operations (LTROs) to ease banks' funding strains. 
    After the repayment next week the level will fall further if
banks do not increase their uptake in new liquidity operations.
    Short-term money market rates are seen to rise closer to the
main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once excess
liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated to be
in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros.   
    The ECB is monitoring this development carefully as higher
bank-to-bank borrowing costs could undermine the euro zone's
fragile recovery. 
    The ECB has said it was ready to cut interest rates further
or pump more cash into the system to bring them down if need be.
    In a Reuters poll, 42 of 56 economists said they expected
the ECB to launch another long-term refinancing operation,
possibly by year-end. 
    Banks took more than 1 trillion euros of three-year loans
from the ECB in two LTROs in December 2011 and February 2012, of
which the first matures in January 2015. 
    They now have the option to repay the loans early and have
returned about a third of the money already.   
    On Friday, the ECB said four banks would repay 1.535 billion
euros from the first LTRO on Oct. 2 - which means that half of
the 489 billion taken has now been repaid - and five banks will
pay back 1.622 billion euros from the second LTRO.
    A Reuters poll of euro money market traders had expected
banks to return 3.5 billion euros next week. 
     
    Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
First LTRO (Dec. 2011) Second LTRO (Feb. 2012) 
 
    Jan. 25, 2013     137.1591   
    Feb. 1, 2013        3.4840   
    Feb. 8, 2013        4.9925   
    Feb. 15, 2013       3.7900   
    Feb. 22, 2013       1.7440            61.092     
    March 1, 2013       4.1760             8.319     
    March 8, 2013       1.3360             2.894     
    March 15, 2013      0.385              6.432     
    March 22, 2013      1.565              0.371     
    March 28, 2013      3.845              3.160    
    April 5, 2013       4.092              3.972    
    April 12, 2013      6.555              4.238   
    April 19, 2013      8.874              2.068   
    April 26, 2013      1.661              0.615  
    May 3, 2013         0.008              0.608 
    May 10, 2013        1.205              5.152 
    May 17, 2013        1.020              0.104 
    May 24, 2013        6.208              1.915
    May 31, 2013        2.810              0.271
    June 7, 2013        2.800              0.130
    June 14, 2013       3.008              0.180
    June 21, 2013       5.030              0.208
    June 28, 2013       2.025           0.035
    July 5, 2013        0                  2.095
    July 12, 2013       0.513              0.702
    July 19, 2013       2.182              0.200
    July 26, 2013        1.064              0.451 
    Aug. 2, 2013        1.800              0.333
    Aug. 9, 2013        0.516              0.200
    Aug. 16, 2013       0.204              0.450
    Aug. 23, 2013       0.100              0.205
    Aug. 30, 2013       0.100              4.545
    Sept. 6, 2013       3.705              2.200
    Sept. 13, 2013      0.741              2.375
    Sept. 20, 2013      2.650              5.260
    Sept. 27, 2013      1.535              1.622 
    ===============================================   
    Amount outstanding as of Sept. 26   
                      246.015            402.637 

($1 = 0.7418 euros)

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
