FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banks to repay 5.8 bln euros of ECB crisis loans
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 8, 2013 / 11:17 AM / 4 years ago

Banks to repay 5.8 bln euros of ECB crisis loans

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Banks will return 5.767 billion
euros ($7.72 billion) of crisis loans early to the European
Central Bank next week, the ECB said on Friday, a day after it
cut interest rates to record low 0.25 percent. 
    The rate cut automatically reduces the interest rate banks
have to pay on the 3-year loans to the same level.
    Next week's repayments met estimates in a Reuters poll of
euro money market traders, conducted before the surprise rate
cut, which had expected them to return 5 billion euros next
week. 
    By repaying the ECB's crisis funds early, banks are reducing
the level of excess liquidity - cash beyond what
lenders need to cover their day-to-day operations - in the
system further, from 188 billion euros currently.
    Short-term money market rates are seen rising closer to the
ECB's main refinancing rate once excess liquidity in the system
falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100
billion to 200 billion euros. 
    The ECB is monitoring this development carefully as higher
bank-to-bank borrowing costs could undermine the euro zone's
fragile recovery.
    On Thursday, the ECB said it would provide banks with all
the cash they request in liquidity operations until at least
July 2015. 
    In a separate Reuters poll, conducted after the rate cut,
majority of economists polled said the ECB would conduct more
long-term refinancing operations that offer cheap, unlimited,
loans to banks within the next six months, with a median
expected maturity of three years.
    The ECB flooded the market with more than 1 trillion euros
in two long-term refinancing operations (LTROs) in December 2011
and February 2012 to ease banks' funding strains. 
    The three-year loans from the ECB will mature in early 2015
and banks now have the option to repay them early. 
    They have already returned about a third of the money and
are making increasing use of the early repayment option ahead of
the ECB's asset quality review of the banks it will start to
supervise directly from late next year.   
    On Friday, the ECB said seven banks would repay 2.91 billion
euros from the first LTRO on Nov. 13, and six banks will pay
back 2.857 billion euros from the second LTRO.
     
    Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
    First LTRO (Dec. 2011)  Second LTRO (Feb. 2012) 
 
    Jan. 25, 2013     137.1591                                  
    
    Feb. 1, 2013        3.4840   
    Feb. 8, 2013        4.9925   
    Feb. 15, 2013       3.7900   
    Feb. 22, 2013       1.7440            61.092     
    March 1, 2013       4.1760             8.319     
    March 8, 2013       1.3360             2.894     
    March 15, 2013      0.385              6.432     
    March 22, 2013      1.565              0.371     
    March 28, 2013      3.845              3.160    
    April 5, 2013       4.092              3.972    
    April 12, 2013      6.555              4.238   
    April 19, 2013      8.874              2.068   
    April 26, 2013      1.661              0.615  
    May 3, 2013         0.008              0.608 
    May 10, 2013        1.205              5.152 
    May 17, 2013        1.020              0.104 
    May 24, 2013        6.208              1.915
    May 31, 2013        2.810              0.271
    June 7, 2013        2.800              0.130
    June 14, 2013       3.008              0.180
    June 21, 2013       5.030              0.208
    June 28, 2013       2.025           0.035
    July 5, 2013        0                  2.095
    July 12, 2013       0.513              0.702
    July 19, 2013       2.182              0.200
    July 26, 2013        1.064              0.451 
    Aug. 2, 2013        1.800              0.333
    Aug. 9, 2013        0.516              0.200
    Aug. 16, 2013       0.204              0.450
    Aug. 23, 2013       0.100              0.205
    Aug. 30, 2013       0.100              4.545
    Sept. 6, 2013       3.705              2.200
    Sept. 13, 2013      0.741              2.375
    Sept. 20, 2013      2.650              5.260
    Sept. 27, 2013      1.535              1.622
    Oct. 4, 2013        4.610              3.065
    Oct. 11, 2013       0.597              0.250
    Oct. 18, 2013       0.105           5.094
    Oct. 25, 2013       1.445              0.311
    Nov. 1, 2013        5.288              5.363
    Nov. 8, 2013        2.910              2.857
    ===============================================   
    Amount outstanding as of Nov. 7   
                      232.435            386.933
($1 = 0.7472 euros)

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.