Banks to repay 5.8 bln euros of ECB crisis loans

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Banks will return 5.767 billion euros ($7.72 billion) of crisis loans early to the European Central Bank next week, the ECB said on Friday, a day after it cut interest rates to record low 0.25 percent. The rate cut automatically reduces the interest rate banks have to pay on the 3-year loans to the same level. Next week's repayments met estimates in a Reuters poll of euro money market traders, conducted before the surprise rate cut, which had expected them to return 5 billion euros next week. By repaying the ECB's crisis funds early, banks are reducing the level of excess liquidity - cash beyond what lenders need to cover their day-to-day operations - in the system further, from 188 billion euros currently. Short-term money market rates are seen rising closer to the ECB's main refinancing rate once excess liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. The ECB is monitoring this development carefully as higher bank-to-bank borrowing costs could undermine the euro zone's fragile recovery. On Thursday, the ECB said it would provide banks with all the cash they request in liquidity operations until at least July 2015. In a separate Reuters poll, conducted after the rate cut, majority of economists polled said the ECB would conduct more long-term refinancing operations that offer cheap, unlimited, loans to banks within the next six months, with a median expected maturity of three years. The ECB flooded the market with more than 1 trillion euros in two long-term refinancing operations (LTROs) in December 2011 and February 2012 to ease banks' funding strains. The three-year loans from the ECB will mature in early 2015 and banks now have the option to repay them early. They have already returned about a third of the money and are making increasing use of the early repayment option ahead of the ECB's asset quality review of the banks it will start to supervise directly from late next year. On Friday, the ECB said seven banks would repay 2.91 billion euros from the first LTRO on Nov. 13, and six banks will pay back 2.857 billion euros from the second LTRO.