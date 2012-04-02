FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banks look to early repayment of LTRO loans-FT
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 2, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 6 years ago

Banks look to early repayment of LTRO loans-FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Some of Europe’s biggest banks are preparing to repay a third of the money they borrowed from the ECB within the next 12 months, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Italy’s UniCredit, France’s BNP Paribas and Societe Generale, and La Caixa in Spain are preparing to pay back the chunk of their loans, estimated at 80 billion euros to 100 billion euros ($133.17 billion) in total, senior bankers were cited as saying.

The longer-term refinancing operation (LTRO) scheme launched last December and repeated in February gave hundreds of banks an aggregate 1 trillion euros of ECB money at an interest rate of just 1 percent, the FT said.

The money is repayable in December 2014 and February 2015. But banks are allowed to begin repayment after the first 12 months, which would take place in December this year according to the FT.

The banks involved could not be reached for immediate comment.

$1 = 0.7509 euros Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Sugita Katyal

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.