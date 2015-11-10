European banks' bad loans weigh on economic growth - ECB's Nouy

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - A large number of European banks are sitting on too many non-performing loans, weighing on their profitability and ability to fund the economy, European Central Bank supervisory chief Daniele Nouy said on Tuesday.

Bank profitability is also hurt by ultra low interest rates but low rates can also be a benefit if they help generate growth and thus improve the financial strength of borrowers, she told a financial conference. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)