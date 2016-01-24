FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Euro zone mortgage lending a potential source of stress - ECB
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 24, 2016 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Euro zone mortgage lending a potential source of stress - ECB

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote)

FRANKFURT, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Mortgage lending is a major source of difficulty for euro zone banks but macroprudential measures have so far prevented adverse developments, the head of the euro zone’s banking regulator told the Slovenian Press Agency on Sunday.

Ultra low interest rates across the euro zone have increased the chance that asset bubbles will be formed and the European Central Bank has already warned that commercial real estate has become overpriced.

“A possible source of difficulties for banks are real estate mortgages,” Daniele Nouy, head of the ECB’s Single Supervisory Mechanism, said in an interview with the news agency. “We have so far not seen any adverse developments.”

She added: “Some macroprudential measures have been taken, in the form of limiting loan-to-value and loan-to-income ratios. This is probably helping.”

The ECB raised the prospect of a further rate cut on Thursday and said that rates will stay exceptionally low for an extended period as it struggles to raise inflation from close to zero.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.