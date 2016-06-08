FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB will hold dialogue with each bank on addressing NPLs: Nouy
June 8, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

ECB will hold dialogue with each bank on addressing NPLs: Nouy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 8 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is close to publishing proposals for banks to cut their stock of bad loans and lenders will then need to enter a dialogue with the supervisor on how they address their legacy issues, Daniele Nouy, the ECB’s top supervisor said.

High levels of bad debts, a legacy of the euro zone’s debt crisis, is holding back lending and keeping the cost of capital high for banks, slowing the sector’s recovery and depressing its profits.

The ECB’s task force on non performing loans will soon publish a set of recommendations, which will then be opened for a public consultation before the ECB adopts them as guidelines, Nouy told a conference in Paris on Wednesday.

She added that individual banks will have the option of addressing their bad loans quicker or taking longer to bring them down. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

