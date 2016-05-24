ECB working on fresh non-performing loan proposals: Nouy

FRANKFURT, May 24 (Reuters) - The high level of non-performing loans remains one of the biggest problems for the euro zone economy and the European Central Bank is working on new proposals to speed up their resolution, ECB supervisory chief Daniele Nouy said on Tuesday.

Battling the legacy of its debt crisis, euro zone banks still hold around 900 billion euros of non-performing loans, limiting their ability to extend fresh loans and holding back growth. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Catherine Evans)