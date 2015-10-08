FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone needs to resolve legacy of high bank sector NPLs - ECB's Praet
October 8, 2015 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

Euro zone needs to resolve legacy of high bank sector NPLs - ECB's Praet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANNHEIM, Germany, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Banks in the euro zone’s most vulnerable countries remain weak as non performing loans make up 18 percent of their portfolios and the bloc’s banking union does not fully address these legacy issues, European Central Bank chief economist Peter Praet said.

“If you want to have a real European backstop, you have to deal with the legacy of the crisis... you don’t have that today,” Praet told a conference on Thursday.

“The problem is that these (non performing loans) are still on the balance sheet... (getting them) off the balance sheet would be a key thing,” Praet said.

The IMF estimates that euro area’s stock of bad loans reached 932 billion euros at the end of last year, or 9.2 percent of the bloc’s GDP. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

