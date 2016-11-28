FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Dickson "hopeful" of bank rules agreement
November 28, 2016 / 9:41 AM / 9 months ago

ECB's Dickson "hopeful" of bank rules agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A senior European Central Bank supervisor said on Monday she was hopeful that an agreement on new global banking rules would be reached as a meeting of the Basel Committee of bank regulators got underway.

"Everyone recognizes the importance of global standards," Julie Dickson told an audience in Frankfurt.

"It (the Basel Committe) has a track record of getting an agreement," Dickson said, adding she was "hopeful" this would happen again this time.

The two-day meeting of the Basel Committee was due to start on Monday in Chile. (Reporting By Andreas Kroener; Writing by Francesco Canepa)

