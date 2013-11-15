FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banks to repay 3.6 bln euros of crisis loans-ECB
#Financials
November 15, 2013 / 11:42 AM / 4 years ago

Banks to repay 3.6 bln euros of crisis loans-ECB

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Banks will next week return
3.59 billion euros ($4.8 billion) of crisis loans early to the
European Central Bank, the ECB said on Friday, a lower than
expected total as a recent rate cut makes it more attractive to
hold on to the funds for now.
    The ECB cut its main refinancing rate to a record low of
0.25 percent, automatically reducing the interest rate banks
have to pay on the three-year loans.
    Next week's repayments fell short of estimates in a Reuters
poll of euro money market traders, which had expected them to
return 4 billion euros. 
    By repaying the ECB's crisis funds early, banks are further
reducing the level of excess liquidity - cash
beyond what lenders need to cover their day-to-day operations -
in the system, from 169 billion euros currently.
    Short-term money market rates are seen rising closer to the
ECB's main refinancing rate once excess liquidity falls below a
threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200
billion euros. 
    The ECB is monitoring this development as higher
bank-to-bank borrowing costs could undermine the euro zone's
fragile recovery.
    The ECB last week extended the timeframe during which it
will provide banks with all the cash they request in liquidity
operations at least until July 2015 and left the door open for
further rate cuts and other steps.
    Fourteen of 19 money-market traders expect the ECB to
conduct another long-term refinancing operation (LTRO), probably
with a maturity of three years, a Reuters poll showed earlier
this week. 
    Eight of those 14 said the ECB would do so in the first
quarter of next year, one said it would be earlier than that and
four said later. 
    The ECB flooded the market with more than 1 trillion euros
in two LTROs in December 2011 and February 2012 to ease banks'
funding strains. 
    The three-year loans from the ECB will mature in early 2015
and banks now have the option to repay them early. 
    They have already returned about a third of the money.
    On Friday, the ECB said five banks would repay 3.155 billion
euros from the first LTRO on Nov. 20, and three banks will pay
back 0.431 billion euros from the second LTRO.
    Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
    First LTRO (Dec. 2011)  Second LTRO (Feb. 2012) 
 
    Jan. 25, 2013     137.1591                                  
    
    Feb. 1, 2013        3.4840   
    Feb. 8, 2013        4.9925   
    Feb. 15, 2013       3.7900   
    Feb. 22, 2013       1.7440            61.092     
    March 1, 2013       4.1760             8.319     
    March 8, 2013       1.3360             2.894     
    March 15, 2013      0.385              6.432     
    March 22, 2013      1.565              0.371     
    March 28, 2013      3.845              3.160    
    April 5, 2013       4.092              3.972    
    April 12, 2013      6.555              4.238   
    April 19, 2013      8.874              2.068   
    April 26, 2013      1.661              0.615  
    May 3, 2013         0.008              0.608 
    May 10, 2013        1.205              5.152 
    May 17, 2013        1.020              0.104 
    May 24, 2013        6.208              1.915
    May 31, 2013        2.810              0.271
    June 7, 2013        2.800              0.130
    June 14, 2013       3.008              0.180
    June 21, 2013       5.030              0.208
    June 28, 2013       2.025           0.035
    July 5, 2013        0                  2.095
    July 12, 2013       0.513              0.702
    July 19, 2013       2.182              0.200
    July 26, 2013        1.064              0.451 
    Aug. 2, 2013        1.800              0.333
    Aug. 9, 2013        0.516              0.200
    Aug. 16, 2013       0.204              0.450
    Aug. 23, 2013       0.100              0.205
    Aug. 30, 2013       0.100              4.545
    Sept. 6, 2013       3.705              2.200
    Sept. 13, 2013      0.741              2.375
    Sept. 20, 2013      2.650              5.260
    Sept. 27, 2013      1.535              1.622
    Oct. 4, 2013        4.610              3.065
    Oct. 11, 2013       0.597              0.250
    Oct. 18, 2013       0.105           5.094
    Oct. 25, 2013       1.445              0.311
    Nov. 1, 2013        5.288              5.363
    Nov. 8, 2013        2.910              2.857
    Nov. 15, 2013        3.155              0.431
    ===============================================   
    Amount outstanding as of Nov. 14   
                      229.525            384.076
($1 = 0.7430 euros)

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
