November 29, 2013 / 11:17 AM / 4 years ago

Banks to repay 7.2 bln euros of crisis loans - ECB

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Banks will next week return
7.235 billion euros ($9.84 billion) of crisis loans early to the
European Central Bank, the ECB said on Friday, a
larger-than-expected total.
    The ECB cut its main refinancing rate to a record low of
0.25 percent in November, automatically reducing the interest
rate banks have to pay on the three-year loans, which also made
it more attractive to hold on to the funds for now.
    Next week's repayment total beat estimates in a Reuters poll
of euro money market traders, which had expected banks to return
4.5 billion euros, as they still are prone to returning unneeded
funds to the central bank. 
    By repaying the ECB's crisis funds early, banks are further
reducing the level of excess liquidity - cash
beyond what lenders need to cover their day-to-day operations -
in the system, already at a two-year low of 159 billion euros.
    Short-term money market rates are seen rising closer to the
ECB's main refinancing rate once excess liquidity falls below a
threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200
billion euros. 
    The ECB is monitoring this development as higher
bank-to-bank borrowing costs could undermine the euro zone's
fragile recovery.
    The ECB extended the timeframe during which it will provide
banks with all the cash they request in liquidity operations at
least until July 2015 this month and left the door open for
further rate cuts and other steps.
    The ECB flooded the market with more than 1 trillion euros
in two LTROs in December 2011 and February 2012 to ease banks'
funding strains. 
    The three-year loans from the ECB will mature in early 2015
and banks now have the option to repay them early. 
    They have already returned about a third of the money.
    On Friday, the ECB said 5 banks would repay 5.105 billion
euros from the first LTRO on Dec. 4, and 3 banks will pay back
2.130 billion euros from the second LTRO.
    Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
    First LTRO (Dec. 2011)  Second LTRO (Feb. 2012) 
 
    Jan. 25, 2013     137.1591                   
    Feb. 1, 2013        3.4840   
    Feb. 8, 2013        4.9925   
    Feb. 15, 2013       3.7900   
    Feb. 22, 2013       1.7440            61.092     
    March 1, 2013       4.1760             8.319     
    March 8, 2013       1.3360             2.894     
    March 15, 2013      0.385              6.432     
    March 22, 2013      1.565              0.371     
    March 28, 2013      3.845              3.160    
    April 5, 2013       4.092              3.972    
    April 12, 2013      6.555              4.238   
    April 19, 2013      8.874              2.068   
    April 26, 2013      1.661              0.615  
    May 3, 2013         0.008              0.608 
    May 10, 2013        1.205              5.152 
    May 17, 2013        1.020              0.104 
    May 24, 2013        6.208              1.915
    May 31, 2013        2.810              0.271
    June 7, 2013        2.800              0.130
    June 14, 2013       3.008              0.180
    June 21, 2013       5.030              0.208
    June 28, 2013       2.025           0.035
    July 5, 2013        0                  2.095
    July 12, 2013       0.513              0.702
    July 19, 2013       2.182              0.200
    July 26, 2013        1.064              0.451 
    Aug. 2, 2013        1.800              0.333
    Aug. 9, 2013        0.516              0.200
    Aug. 16, 2013       0.204              0.450
    Aug. 23, 2013       0.100              0.205
    Aug. 30, 2013       0.100              4.545
    Sept. 6, 2013       3.705              2.200
    Sept. 13, 2013      0.741              2.375
    Sept. 20, 2013      2.650              5.260
    Sept. 27, 2013      1.535              1.622
    Oct. 4, 2013        4.610              3.065
    Oct. 11, 2013       0.597              0.250
    Oct. 18, 2013       0.105           5.094
    Oct. 25, 2013       1.445              0.311
    Nov. 1, 2013        5.288              5.363
    Nov. 8, 2013        2.910              2.857
    Nov. 15, 2013        3.155              0.431
    Nov. 22, 2013        2.841              5.0815
    Nov. 29, 2013       5.105              2.130
    ===============================================   
    Amount outstanding as of Nov. 21   
                      223.529            378.563


($1 = 0.7353 euros)

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

