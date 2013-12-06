FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
December 6, 2013

Banks to repay 7.07 bln euros of crisis loans - ECB

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Banks will return 7.07 billion
euros ($9.66 billion)of crisis loans early to the European
Central Bank next week, the ECB said on Friday, as banks get
into shape for an upcoming balance sheet review.
    The ECB will take a thorough look at the euro zone's top
lenders' books before it takes up responsibility as their
supervisor from November next year. Banks have already started
to clean up their balance sheets in anticipation of such tests.
    The Italian treasury, for example, said last month it
expected Italian banks to cut their government bond holdings
ahead of the health checks. 
    The pace with which banks are returning the 3-year loans
they took from the ECB in late 2011 and early 2012 has picked up
over recent weeks and they have now paid back early about a
third of the funds. The loans mature in early 2015.
     By repaying the ECB's crisis funds early, banks are further
reducing the level of excess liquidity - cash
beyond what lenders need to cover their day-to-day operations -
that is flushing around the banking sector. That has pushed it
down to 153 billion euros - close to a 2-year low.
    The ECB is monitoring this development closely as resulting
higher bank-to-bank borrowing costs could undermine the euro
zone's patchy recovery. 
    On Thursday, ECB President Mario Draghi said the central
bank still had a powerful artillery of options left, but had not
decided which one it would use, if at all. 
    On Friday, the ECB said 4 banks would repay 3.138 billion
euros from the first LTRO on Dec. 11, and 9 banks will pay back
3.932 billion euros from the second LTRO.
    Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
    First LTRO (Dec. 2011)  Second LTRO (Feb. 2012) 
 
    Jan. 25, 2013     137.1591                   
    Feb. 1, 2013        3.4840   
    Feb. 8, 2013        4.9925   
    Feb. 15, 2013       3.7900   
    Feb. 22, 2013       1.7440            61.092     
    March 1, 2013       4.1760             8.319     
    March 8, 2013       1.3360             2.894     
    March 15, 2013      0.385              6.432     
    March 22, 2013      1.565              0.371     
    March 28, 2013      3.845              3.160    
    April 5, 2013       4.092              3.972    
    April 12, 2013      6.555              4.238   
    April 19, 2013      8.874              2.068   
    April 26, 2013      1.661              0.615  
    May 3, 2013         0.008              0.608 
    May 10, 2013        1.205              5.152 
    May 17, 2013        1.020              0.104 
    May 24, 2013        6.208              1.915
    May 31, 2013        2.810              0.271
    June 7, 2013        2.800              0.130
    June 14, 2013       3.008              0.180
    June 21, 2013       5.030              0.208
    June 28, 2013       2.025           0.035
    July 5, 2013        0                  2.095
    July 12, 2013       0.513              0.702
    July 19, 2013       2.182              0.200
    July 26, 2013        1.064              0.451 
    Aug. 2, 2013        1.800              0.333
    Aug. 9, 2013        0.516              0.200
    Aug. 16, 2013       0.204              0.450
    Aug. 23, 2013       0.100              0.205
    Aug. 30, 2013       0.100              4.545
    Sept. 6, 2013       3.705              2.200
    Sept. 13, 2013      0.741              2.375
    Sept. 20, 2013      2.650              5.260
    Sept. 27, 2013      1.535              1.622
    Oct. 4, 2013        4.610              3.065
    Oct. 11, 2013       0.597              0.250
    Oct. 18, 2013       0.105           5.094
    Oct. 25, 2013       1.445              0.311
    Nov. 1, 2013        5.288              5.363
    Nov. 8, 2013        2.910              2.857
    Nov. 15, 2013        3.155              0.431
    Nov. 22, 2013        2.841              5.0815
    Nov. 29, 2013       5.105              2.130
    Dec. 6, 2013        3.138              3.932
    ===============================================   
    Amount outstanding as of Dec. 5   
                      218.424            376.433

($1 = 0.7323 euros)

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

