Banks to repay 20.7 bln euros of 3-year loans - ECB
#Financials
December 20, 2013 / 11:17 AM / 4 years ago

Banks to repay 20.7 bln euros of 3-year loans - ECB

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Banks will return 20.7 billion
euros of crisis loans early to the European Central Bank next
week, the ECB said on Friday, much more than forecast by traders
in a Reuters poll as lenders get into shape for an upcoming
balance sheet review.
    This was the last chance this year for a voluntary payback
of the 3-year loans and banks decided to use the chance to
return more money than expected to the 17-country bloc's central
bank.
    Money market traders in the Reuters poll had expected 12
billion euros to be paid back. The amount was close to the 22.7
billion euros announced a week ago and the second highest since
February.
    The ECB will take a thorough look at the euro zone's top
lenders' books before it takes up responsibility as their
supervisor from November next year. Banks have already started
to clean up their balance sheets in anticipation of such tests.
    The pace with which banks are returning the 3-year loans
they took from the ECB in late 2011 and early 2012 has picked up
over recent weeks. The loans mature in early 2015.
    By repaying the ECB's crisis funds early, banks are further
reducing the level of excess liquidity - cash
beyond what lenders need to cover their day-to-day operations -
that is flushing around the banking sector.
    Excess liquidity has, however, inched up this week, as the
ECB failed to fully offset its bond buys in a sterilisation
operation.
    The ECB is monitoring money-market conditions closely as
higher bank-to-bank borrowing costs could undermine the euro
zone's patchy recovery. 
    On Friday, the ECB said 6 banks would repay 4.05 billion
euros from the first LTRO on Dec. 23, and 11 banks would pay
back 16.675 billion euros from the second LTRO.
    After a year-end break, repayment announcements will resume
on Jan. 10.
    Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
    First LTRO (Dec. 2011)  Second LTRO (Feb. 2012) 
 
    Jan. 25, 2013     137.1591                   
    Feb. 1, 2013        3.4840   
    Feb. 8, 2013        4.9925   
    Feb. 15, 2013       3.7900   
    Feb. 22, 2013       1.7440            61.092     
    March 1, 2013       4.1760             8.319     
    March 8, 2013       1.3360             2.894     
    March 15, 2013      0.385              6.432     
    March 22, 2013      1.565              0.371     
    March 28, 2013      3.845              3.160    
    April 5, 2013       4.092              3.972    
    April 12, 2013      6.555              4.238   
    April 19, 2013      8.874              2.068   
    April 26, 2013      1.661              0.615  
    May 3, 2013         0.008              0.608 
    May 10, 2013        1.205              5.152 
    May 17, 2013        1.020              0.104 
    May 24, 2013        6.208              1.915
    May 31, 2013        2.810              0.271
    June 7, 2013        2.800              0.130
    June 14, 2013       3.008              0.180
    June 21, 2013       5.030              0.208
    June 28, 2013       2.025           0.035
    July 5, 2013        0                  2.095
    July 12, 2013       0.513              0.702
    July 19, 2013       2.182              0.200
    July 26, 2013        1.064              0.451 
    Aug. 2, 2013        1.800              0.333
    Aug. 9, 2013        0.516              0.200
    Aug. 16, 2013       0.204              0.450
    Aug. 23, 2013       0.100              0.205
    Aug. 30, 2013       0.100              4.545
    Sept. 6, 2013       3.705              2.200
    Sept. 13, 2013      0.741              2.375
    Sept. 20, 2013      2.650              5.260
    Sept. 27, 2013      1.535              1.622
    Oct. 4, 2013        4.610              3.065
    Oct. 11, 2013       0.597              0.250
    Oct. 18, 2013       0.105           5.094
    Oct. 25, 2013       1.445              0.311
    Nov. 1, 2013        5.288              5.363
    Nov. 8, 2013        2.910              2.857
    Nov. 15, 2013        3.155              0.431
    Nov. 22, 2013        2.841              5.0815
    Nov. 29, 2013       5.105              2.130
    Dec. 6, 2013        3.138              3.932
    Dec. 13, 2013       3.320             19.330
    Dec. 20, 2013       4.050             16.675
    ===============================================   
    Amount outstanding as of Dec. 19   
                      211.966            353.171
    

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
