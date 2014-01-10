Banks return 2.6 bln eur as 3-year loan repayments resume - ECB

FRANKFURT, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Banks will return 2.566 billion euros ($3.49 billion) in crisis loans to the European Central Bank next week, draining less liquidity than expected out of the financial system as the repayments resume. The ECB stopped early repayments of more than 1 trillion euros in three-year loans over the turn of the year to avoid a liquidity squeeze. The amount banks will repay on Jan. 15 is a fraction of the 20.7 billion euros they returned at the last opportunity in 2013 in the week of Dec. 23 and less than the 6 billion euros that was forecast in a Reuters poll. The speed with which banks repaid the long loans they took from the ECB in late 2011 and early 2012 to ride out a period of strained funding conditions accelerated towards the end of last year, which was the cut-off point for an ECB snapshot of banks' balance sheets that it will assess this year. ECB President Mario Draghi on Thursday pointed to the possibility of some short-term deleveraging as banks prepare for the assessment, which will look at whether lenders have set aside sufficient capital to cope with the risk on their books. Such developments should, however, be seen in a longer term context, Draghi added, saying that by the end of this year, the banking system would be stronger and more transparent. The slowdown in repayments also puts the brakes on the drain in excess liquidity, easing upward pressure on bank-to-bank lending rates at a time when the euro zone recovery is slowly beginning to take hold. Excess liquidity or cash beyond what lenders need to cover their day-to-day operations stood at 156 billion euros on Friday and will fall by another 2.566 billion on Wednesday when the repayments are settled. Although the connection between money market rates and excess liquidity is difficult to pin down, Draghi stressed that the ECB would monitor developments closely and was ready to consider all available instruments. On Friday, the ECB said three banks would repay 0.980 billion euros from the first LTRO on Jan. 15, and five banks will pay back 1.586 billion euros from the second LTRO. Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro) First LTRO (Dec. 2011) Second LTRO (Feb. 2012) Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591 Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840 Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925 Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900 Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092 March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319 March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894 March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432 March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371 March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160 April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972 April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238 April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068 April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615 May 3, 2013 0.008 0.608 May 10, 2013 1.205 5.152 May 17, 2013 1.020 0.104 May 24, 2013 6.208 1.915 May 31, 2013 2.810 0.271 June 7, 2013 2.800 0.130 June 14, 2013 3.008 0.180 June 21, 2013 5.030 0.208 June 28, 2013 2.025 0.035 July 5, 2013 0 2.095 July 12, 2013 0.513 0.702 July 19, 2013 2.182 0.200 July 26, 2013 1.064 0.451 Aug. 2, 2013 1.800 0.333 Aug. 9, 2013 0.516 0.200 Aug. 16, 2013 0.204 0.450 Aug. 23, 2013 0.100 0.205 Aug. 30, 2013 0.100 4.545 Sept. 6, 2013 3.705 2.200 Sept. 13, 2013 0.741 2.375 Sept. 20, 2013 2.650 5.260 Sept. 27, 2013 1.535 1.622 Oct. 4, 2013 4.610 3.065 Oct. 11, 2013 0.597 0.250 Oct. 18, 2013 0.105 5.094 Oct. 25, 2013 1.445 0.311 Nov. 1, 2013 5.288 5.363 Nov. 8, 2013 2.910 2.857 Nov. 15, 2013 3.155 0.431 Nov. 22, 2013 2.841 5.0815 Nov. 29, 2013 5.105 2.130 Dec. 6, 2013 3.138 3.932 Dec. 13, 2013 3.320 19.330 Dec. 20, 2013 4.050 16.675 Jan. 10, 2014 0.980 1.586 =============================================== Amount outstanding as of Jan. 9 207.916 336.496 ($1 = 0.7361 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)