FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banks to return 468 mln eur of crisis loans to ECB next week
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 31, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 4 years ago

Banks to return 468 mln eur of crisis loans to ECB next week

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Banks will return 468 million
euros ($635 million) in crisis loans to the European Central
Bank next week, well below expectations and slowing the drain of
extra cash out of the euro zone financial system to a trickle.
    The amount banks will repay on Feb. 5 is far less than this
week's repayments of 3.699 billion euros and less than one-fifth
of the 2.5 billion forecast in a Reuters poll. 
    The speed with which banks repaid the long-term loans they
took from the ECB in late 2011 and early 2012 to ride out a
period of strained funding conditions accelerated towards the
end of last year, which was the cut-off point for an ECB
snapshot of banks' balance sheets that it will assess this year.
    ECB President Mario Draghi has pointed to the possibility of
some short-term deleveraging as banks prepare for the
assessment, which will look at whether lenders have set aside
sufficient capital to cope with the risk on their books.
    Such developments should, however, be seen in a longer-term
context, Draghi added, saying that by the end of this year, the
banking system would be stronger and more transparent.
    The repayments have slowed this year, easing a drain in
excess liquidity and keeping the upward pressure on bank-to-bank
lending rates under control at a time when the euro zone
recovery is slowly beginning to take hold. 
    Excess liquidity, or cash beyond what lenders need to cover
their day-to-day operations, stood at 158 billion euros on
Friday.
    Although the connection between money market rates and
excess liquidity is difficult to pin down, Draghi has stressed
that the ECB would monitor developments closely and is ready to
consider all available instruments.
    On Friday, the ECB said two banks would repay 250 million
euros from the first LTRO on Feb. 5, and three banks would pay
back 218 million from the second LTRO.
    Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
    First LTRO (December 2011)  Second LTRO (February 2012) 
 
    Jan. 25, 2013     137.1591                   
    Feb. 1, 2013        3.4840   
    Feb. 8, 2013        4.9925   
    Feb. 15, 2013       3.7900   
    Feb. 22, 2013       1.7440            61.092     
    March 1, 2013       4.1760             8.319     
    March 8, 2013       1.3360             2.894     
    March 15, 2013      0.385              6.432     
    March 22, 2013      1.565              0.371     
    March 28, 2013      3.845              3.160    
    April 5, 2013       4.092              3.972    
    April 12, 2013      6.555              4.238   
    April 19, 2013      8.874              2.068   
    April 26, 2013      1.661              0.615  
    May 3, 2013         0.008              0.608 
    May 10, 2013        1.205              5.152 
    May 17, 2013        1.020              0.104 
    May 24, 2013        6.208              1.915
    May 31, 2013        2.810              0.271
    June 7, 2013        2.800              0.130
    June 14, 2013       3.008              0.180
    June 21, 2013       5.030              0.208
    June 28, 2013       2.025           0.035
    July 5, 2013        0                  2.095
    July 12, 2013       0.513              0.702
    July 19, 2013       2.182              0.200
    July 26, 2013        1.064              0.451 
    Aug. 2, 2013        1.800              0.333
    Aug. 9, 2013        0.516              0.200
    Aug. 16, 2013       0.204              0.450
    Aug. 23, 2013       0.100              0.205
    Aug. 30, 2013       0.100              4.545
    Sept. 6, 2013       3.705              2.200
    Sept. 13, 2013      0.741              2.375
    Sept. 20, 2013      2.650              5.260
    Sept. 27, 2013      1.535              1.622
    Oct. 4, 2013        4.610              3.065
    Oct. 11, 2013       0.597              0.250
    Oct. 18, 2013       0.105           5.094
    Oct. 25, 2013       1.445              0.311
    Nov. 1, 2013        5.288              5.363
    Nov. 8, 2013        2.910              2.857
    Nov. 15, 2013        3.155              0.431
    Nov. 22, 2013        2.841              5.0815
    Nov. 29, 2013       5.105              2.130
    Dec. 6, 2013        3.138              3.932
    Dec. 13, 2013       3.320             19.330
    Dec. 20, 2013         4.050          16.675
    Jan. 10, 2014       0.980              1.586
    Jan. 17, 2014       0.632              0.359
    Jan. 24, 2014       3.4969             0.202
    Jan. 31, 2014       0.250              0.218
    ===============================================   
    Amount outstanding as of Jan. 30   
                      202.807            334.350
($1 = 0.7373 euros)

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.