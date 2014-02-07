FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2014 / 11:13 AM / 4 years ago

Banks to return 1.8 bln eur of crisis loans to ECB next week

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Banks will return 1.775 billion
euros ($2.41 billion) in crisis loans to the European Central
Bank next week, above expectations and accelerating the drain of
extra cash out of the euro zone financial system.
    The amount banks will repay on Feb. 12 is more than this
week's repayments of 468 million euros and also beat the 1.0
billion forecast in a Reuters poll. 
    The speed with which banks repaid the long-term loans they
took from the ECB in late 2011 and early 2012 to ride out a
period of strained funding conditions accelerated towards the
end of last year, which was the cut-off point for an ECB
snapshot of banks' balance sheets that it will assess this year.
    Already in the run up to the asset-quality review (AQR) ECB
President Mario Draghi said banks had shed assets, in some cases
significantly, which would curb lending in the short term, but
make the banking system stronger in the long term.
    There was no specific mention of another round of crisis
loans at Thursday policy meeting, although Draghi said the
governing council had a broad discussion on all options. 
    On Friday, the ECB said 2 banks would repay 525 million
euros from the first LTRO on Feb. 12, and 2 banks would pay back
1.25 billion from the second LTRO.
    Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
    First LTRO (December 2011)  Second LTRO (February 2012) 
 
    Jan. 25, 2013     137.1591                   
    Feb. 1, 2013        3.4840   
    Feb. 8, 2013        4.9925   
    Feb. 15, 2013       3.7900   
    Feb. 22, 2013       1.7440            61.092     
    March 1, 2013       4.1760             8.319     
    March 8, 2013       1.3360             2.894     
    March 15, 2013      0.385              6.432     
    March 22, 2013      1.565              0.371     
    March 28, 2013      3.845              3.160    
    April 5, 2013       4.092              3.972    
    April 12, 2013      6.555              4.238   
    April 19, 2013      8.874              2.068   
    April 26, 2013      1.661              0.615  
    May 3, 2013         0.008              0.608 
    May 10, 2013        1.205              5.152 
    May 17, 2013        1.020              0.104 
    May 24, 2013        6.208              1.915
    May 31, 2013        2.810              0.271
    June 7, 2013        2.800              0.130
    June 14, 2013       3.008              0.180
    June 21, 2013       5.030              0.208
    June 28, 2013       2.025           0.035
    July 5, 2013        0                  2.095
    July 12, 2013       0.513              0.702
    July 19, 2013       2.182              0.200
    July 26, 2013        1.064              0.451 
    Aug. 2, 2013        1.800              0.333
    Aug. 9, 2013        0.516              0.200
    Aug. 16, 2013       0.204              0.450
    Aug. 23, 2013       0.100              0.205
    Aug. 30, 2013       0.100              4.545
    Sept. 6, 2013       3.705              2.200
    Sept. 13, 2013      0.741              2.375
    Sept. 20, 2013      2.650              5.260
    Sept. 27, 2013      1.535              1.622
    Oct. 4, 2013        4.610              3.065
    Oct. 11, 2013       0.597              0.250
    Oct. 18, 2013       0.105           5.094
    Oct. 25, 2013       1.445              0.311
    Nov. 1, 2013        5.288              5.363
    Nov. 8, 2013        2.910              2.857
    Nov. 15, 2013        3.155              0.431
    Nov. 22, 2013        2.841              5.0815
    Nov. 29, 2013       5.105              2.130
    Dec. 6, 2013        3.138              3.932
    Dec. 13, 2013       3.320             19.330
    Dec. 20, 2013         4.050          16.675
    Jan. 10, 2014       0.980              1.586
    Jan. 17, 2014       0.632              0.359
    Jan. 24, 2014       3.4969             0.202
    Jan. 31, 2014       0.250              0.218
    Feb. 7, 2014        0.525              1.250
    ===============================================   
    Amount outstanding as of Feb. 6   
                      202.557            334.132
($1 = 0.7353 euros)

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

