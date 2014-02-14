Banks to return 1.02 bln eur of crisis loans to ECB next week

FRANKFURT, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Banks will return 1.020 billion euros ($1.39 billion) in crisis loans to the European Central Bank next week, less than expected, slowing the drain of extra cash out of the euro zone financial system. The amount banks will repay on Feb. 19 is less than this week's repayments of 1.8 billion euros and below the 2.0 billion forecast in a Reuters poll. The speed with which banks repaid the long-term loans they took from the ECB in late 2011 and early 2012 to ride out a credit crunch accelerated towards the end of last year, which was the cut-off point for ECB health checks this year. Already in the run up to the so-called asset-quality review banks shed assets, such as loans, and ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure warned of another wave of deleveraging once results were known. With banks repaying ECB crisis loans, the amount of excess liquidity, the amount of money banks have beyond what they need for their day-to-day operations, is falling. It stood at 146 billion euros on Friday, far below its peak at around 800 billion euros in early 2012. Coeure said market participants were learning to adapt to such an environment, "learning their way back to normality". On Friday, the ECB said four banks would repay 790 million euros from the first LTRO on Feb. 19, and three banks would pay back 230 million from the second LTRO. Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro) First LTRO (December 2011) Second LTRO (February 2012) Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591 Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840 Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925 Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900 Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092 March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319 March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894 March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432 March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371 March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160 April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972 April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238 April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068 April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615 May 3, 2013 0.008 0.608 May 10, 2013 1.205 5.152 May 17, 2013 1.020 0.104 May 24, 2013 6.208 1.915 May 31, 2013 2.810 0.271 June 7, 2013 2.800 0.130 June 14, 2013 3.008 0.180 June 21, 2013 5.030 0.208 June 28, 2013 2.025 0.035 July 5, 2013 0 2.095 July 12, 2013 0.513 0.702 July 19, 2013 2.182 0.200 July 26, 2013 1.064 0.451 Aug. 2, 2013 1.800 0.333 Aug. 9, 2013 0.516 0.200 Aug. 16, 2013 0.204 0.450 Aug. 23, 2013 0.100 0.205 Aug. 30, 2013 0.100 4.545 Sept. 6, 2013 3.705 2.200 Sept. 13, 2013 0.741 2.375 Sept. 20, 2013 2.650 5.260 Sept. 27, 2013 1.535 1.622 Oct. 4, 2013 4.610 3.065 Oct. 11, 2013 0.597 0.250 Oct. 18, 2013 0.105 5.094 Oct. 25, 2013 1.445 0.311 Nov. 1, 2013 5.288 5.363 Nov. 8, 2013 2.910 2.857 Nov. 15, 2013 3.155 0.431 Nov. 22, 2013 2.841 5.0815 Nov. 29, 2013 5.105 2.130 Dec. 6, 2013 3.138 3.932 Dec. 13, 2013 3.320 19.330 Dec. 20, 2013 4.050 16.675 Jan. 10, 2014 0.980 1.586 Jan. 17, 2014 0.632 0.359 Jan. 24, 2014 3.4969 0.202 Jan. 31, 2014 0.250 0.218 Feb. 7, 2014 0.525 1.250 Feb. 14, 2014 0.790 0.230 =============================================== Amount outstanding as of Feb. 13 202.032 332.882 ($1 = 0.7317 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)