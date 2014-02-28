FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banks to return 3.012 bln eur of crisis loans to ECB next week
February 28, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 4 years ago

Banks to return 3.012 bln eur of crisis loans to ECB next week

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Banks will return 3.012
billion euros ($4.12 billion) in crisis loans to the European
Central Bank next week, more than expected and accelerating the
drain of extra cash out of the euro zone financial system.
    The amount banks will repay on March 5 beat this week's
repayments of 2.845 billion euros and is more than the 2.0
billion forecast in a Reuters poll. 
    The speed with which banks repaid the long-term loans they
took from the ECB in late 2011 and early 2012 to ride out a
credit crunch accelerated towards the end of last year, which
was the cut-off point for an ECB snapshot of banks' balance
sheets that it will assess this year.
    In the run up to the so-called asset-quality review, banks
shed assets, such as loans, and ECB Executive Board member
Benoit Coeure warned earlier this month of another wave of
deleveraging once results were known. 
    With banks repaying ECB crisis loans, the amount of excess
liquidity, the amount of money banks have beyond
what they need for their day-to-day operations, is falling. 
    It stood at 119 billion euros on Friday, far below its peak
at around 800 billion euros in early 2012. 
    Coeure said market participants were learning to adapt to
such an environment, "learning their way back to normality".
    On Friday, the ECB said two banks would repay 510 million
euros from the first LTRO on March 5, and five banks would pay
back 2.502 billion from the second LTRO.
    Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
    First LTRO (December 2011)  Second LTRO (February 2012) 
 
    Jan. 25, 2013     137.1591                   
    Feb. 1, 2013        3.4840   
    Feb. 8, 2013        4.9925   
    Feb. 15, 2013       3.7900   
    Feb. 22, 2013       1.7440            61.092     
    March 1, 2013       4.1760             8.319     
    March 8, 2013       1.3360             2.894     
    March 15, 2013      0.385              6.432     
    March 22, 2013      1.565              0.371     
    March 28, 2013      3.845              3.160    
    April 5, 2013       4.092              3.972    
    April 12, 2013      6.555              4.238   
    April 19, 2013      8.874              2.068   
    April 26, 2013      1.661              0.615  
    May 3, 2013         0.008              0.608 
    May 10, 2013        1.205              5.152 
    May 17, 2013        1.020              0.104 
    May 24, 2013        6.208              1.915
    May 31, 2013        2.810              0.271
    June 7, 2013        2.800              0.130
    June 14, 2013       3.008              0.180
    June 21, 2013       5.030              0.208
    June 28, 2013       2.025           0.035
    July 5, 2013        0                  2.095
    July 12, 2013       0.513              0.702
    July 19, 2013       2.182              0.200
    July 26, 2013        1.064              0.451 
    Aug. 2, 2013        1.800              0.333
    Aug. 9, 2013        0.516              0.200
    Aug. 16, 2013       0.204              0.450
    Aug. 23, 2013       0.100              0.205
    Aug. 30, 2013       0.100              4.545
    Sept. 6, 2013       3.705              2.200
    Sept. 13, 2013      0.741              2.375
    Sept. 20, 2013      2.650              5.260
    Sept. 27, 2013      1.535              1.622
    Oct. 4, 2013        4.610              3.065
    Oct. 11, 2013       0.597              0.250
    Oct. 18, 2013       0.105           5.094
    Oct. 25, 2013       1.445              0.311
    Nov. 1, 2013        5.288              5.363
    Nov. 8, 2013        2.910              2.857
    Nov. 15, 2013        3.155              0.431
    Nov. 22, 2013        2.841              5.0815
    Nov. 29, 2013       5.105              2.130
    Dec. 6, 2013        3.138              3.932
    Dec. 13, 2013       3.320             19.330
    Dec. 20, 2013         4.050          16.675
    Jan. 10, 2014       0.980              1.586
    Jan. 17, 2014       0.632              0.359
    Jan. 24, 2014       3.4969             0.202
    Jan. 31, 2014       0.250              0.218
    Feb. 7, 2014        0.525              1.250
    Feb. 14, 2014       0.790              0.230
    Feb. 21, 2014       2.500              0.345
    Feb. 28, 2014       0.510              2.502
    ===============================================   
    Amount outstanding as of Feb. 27   
                      198.742            332.306


($1 = 0.7309 euros)

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

