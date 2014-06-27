FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banks to return 4.5 bln euros in crisis loans to ECB next week
#Market News
June 27, 2014 / 10:32 AM / 3 years ago

Banks to return 4.5 bln euros in crisis loans to ECB next week

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 27 (Reuters) - Banks will return 4.48
billion euros ($6.08 billion) in long-term loans to the ECB next
week, after the central bank started to charge for holding
banks' excess cash overnight and promised more long-term loans.
    The amount that banks will repay on July 2 is less than this
week's crisis-loan repayments of 12.618 billion euros and missed
the 6 billion forecast in a Reuters poll. 
    The ECB cut interest rates this month to record lows - the
deposit rate is now below zero - and took several steps to boost
lending to euro zone companies. It also pledged to do more if
needed to fight off the risk of a Japan-like deflation.
    The measures include a new 400 billion-euro four-year loan
scheme, for which details still need to be decided. ECB
Executive Board member Benoit Coeure told MNI last week the
details should come out in July or August. 
    Meanwhile, banks continue to repay the funds they took from
the ECB in late 2011 and early 2012. They are getting into shape
for a Europe-wide banking stress test which, over the next
couple of weeks, will check how they would hold up if they
suffered various shocks.
    On Friday, the ECB said one bank would repay 30 million
euros from the first of those LTROs on July 2 and four banks
would pay back 4.45 billion from the second LTRO.
    Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
    First LTRO (December 2011)  Second LTRO (February 2012) 
 
    Jan. 25, 2013     137.1591                   
    Feb. 1, 2013        3.4840   
    Feb. 8, 2013        4.9925   
    Feb. 15, 2013       3.7900   
    Feb. 22, 2013       1.7440            61.092     
    March 1, 2013       4.1760             8.319     
    March 8, 2013       1.3360             2.894     
    March 15, 2013      0.385              6.432     
    March 22, 2013      1.565              0.371     
    March 28, 2013      3.845              3.160    
    April 5, 2013       4.092              3.972    
    April 12, 2013      6.555              4.238   
    April 19, 2013      8.874              2.068   
    April 26, 2013      1.661              0.615  
    May 3, 2013         0.008              0.608 
    May 10, 2013        1.205              5.152 
    May 17, 2013        1.020              0.104 
    May 24, 2013        6.208              1.915
    May 31, 2013        2.810              0.271
    June 7, 2013        2.800              0.130
    June 14, 2013       3.008              0.180
    June 21, 2013       5.030              0.208
    June 28, 2013       2.025           0.035
    July 5, 2013        0                  2.095
    July 12, 2013       0.513              0.702
    July 19, 2013       2.182              0.200
    July 26, 2013        1.064              0.451 
    Aug. 2, 2013        1.800              0.333
    Aug. 9, 2013        0.516              0.200
    Aug. 16, 2013       0.204              0.450
    Aug. 23, 2013       0.100              0.205
    Aug. 30, 2013       0.100              4.545
    Sept. 6, 2013       3.705              2.200
    Sept. 13, 2013      0.741              2.375
    Sept. 20, 2013      2.650              5.260
    Sept. 27, 2013      1.535              1.622
    Oct. 4, 2013        4.610              3.065
    Oct. 11, 2013       0.597              0.250
    Oct. 18, 2013       0.105           5.094
    Oct. 25, 2013       1.445              0.311
    Nov. 1, 2013        5.288              5.363
    Nov. 8, 2013        2.910              2.857
    Nov. 15, 2013        3.155              0.431
    Nov. 22, 2013        2.841              5.0815
    Nov. 29, 2013       5.105              2.130
    Dec. 6, 2013        3.138              3.932
    Dec. 13, 2013       3.320             19.330
    Dec. 20, 2013         4.050          16.675
    Jan. 10, 2014       0.980              1.586
    Jan. 17, 2014       0.632              0.359
    Jan. 24, 2014       3.4969             0.202
    Jan. 31, 2014       0.250              0.218
    Feb. 7, 2014        0.525              1.250
    Feb. 14, 2014       0.790              0.230
    Feb. 21, 2014       2.500              0.345
    Feb. 28, 2014       0.510              2.502
    March 7, 2014       3.133              8.268
    March 14, 2014      4.995              5.080
    March 21, 2014        6.411          12.498
    March 28, 2014      0.175              1.383
    April 4, 2014       2.527              2.352
    April 11, 2014      3.385              4.880
    April 17, 2014      5.782              1.754 
    April 25, 2014      9.400              0.179
    May 2, 2014         1.300              0.450
    May 9, 2014         2.609              0.756
    May 16, 2014        5.005              1.150
    May 23, 2014        6.123              0.854
    May 30, 2014        1.550              0.240
    June 6, 2014        9.664              0.924
    June 13, 2014       1.692              2.020
    June 20, 2014      10.300              2.318
    June 27, 2014       0.030              4.450
    ===============================================   
    Amount outstanding as of June 26   
                      124.151             284.629
($1 = 0.7359 Euros)

 (Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

