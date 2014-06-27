Banks to return 4.5 bln euros in crisis loans to ECB next week

FRANKFURT, June 27 (Reuters) - Banks will return 4.48 billion euros ($6.08 billion) in long-term loans to the ECB next week, after the central bank started to charge for holding banks' excess cash overnight and promised more long-term loans. The amount that banks will repay on July 2 is less than this week's crisis-loan repayments of 12.618 billion euros and missed the 6 billion forecast in a Reuters poll. The ECB cut interest rates this month to record lows - the deposit rate is now below zero - and took several steps to boost lending to euro zone companies. It also pledged to do more if needed to fight off the risk of a Japan-like deflation. The measures include a new 400 billion-euro four-year loan scheme, for which details still need to be decided. ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure told MNI last week the details should come out in July or August. Meanwhile, banks continue to repay the funds they took from the ECB in late 2011 and early 2012. They are getting into shape for a Europe-wide banking stress test which, over the next couple of weeks, will check how they would hold up if they suffered various shocks. On Friday, the ECB said one bank would repay 30 million euros from the first of those LTROs on July 2 and four banks would pay back 4.45 billion from the second LTRO. Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro) First LTRO (December 2011) Second LTRO (February 2012) Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591 Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840 Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925 Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900 Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092 March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319 March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894 March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432 March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371 March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160 April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972 April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238 April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068 April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615 May 3, 2013 0.008 0.608 May 10, 2013 1.205 5.152 May 17, 2013 1.020 0.104 May 24, 2013 6.208 1.915 May 31, 2013 2.810 0.271 June 7, 2013 2.800 0.130 June 14, 2013 3.008 0.180 June 21, 2013 5.030 0.208 June 28, 2013 2.025 0.035 July 5, 2013 0 2.095 July 12, 2013 0.513 0.702 July 19, 2013 2.182 0.200 July 26, 2013 1.064 0.451 Aug. 2, 2013 1.800 0.333 Aug. 9, 2013 0.516 0.200 Aug. 16, 2013 0.204 0.450 Aug. 23, 2013 0.100 0.205 Aug. 30, 2013 0.100 4.545 Sept. 6, 2013 3.705 2.200 Sept. 13, 2013 0.741 2.375 Sept. 20, 2013 2.650 5.260 Sept. 27, 2013 1.535 1.622 Oct. 4, 2013 4.610 3.065 Oct. 11, 2013 0.597 0.250 Oct. 18, 2013 0.105 5.094 Oct. 25, 2013 1.445 0.311 Nov. 1, 2013 5.288 5.363 Nov. 8, 2013 2.910 2.857 Nov. 15, 2013 3.155 0.431 Nov. 22, 2013 2.841 5.0815 Nov. 29, 2013 5.105 2.130 Dec. 6, 2013 3.138 3.932 Dec. 13, 2013 3.320 19.330 Dec. 20, 2013 4.050 16.675 Jan. 10, 2014 0.980 1.586 Jan. 17, 2014 0.632 0.359 Jan. 24, 2014 3.4969 0.202 Jan. 31, 2014 0.250 0.218 Feb. 7, 2014 0.525 1.250 Feb. 14, 2014 0.790 0.230 Feb. 21, 2014 2.500 0.345 Feb. 28, 2014 0.510 2.502 March 7, 2014 3.133 8.268 March 14, 2014 4.995 5.080 March 21, 2014 6.411 12.498 March 28, 2014 0.175 1.383 April 4, 2014 2.527 2.352 April 11, 2014 3.385 4.880 April 17, 2014 5.782 1.754 April 25, 2014 9.400 0.179 May 2, 2014 1.300 0.450 May 9, 2014 2.609 0.756 May 16, 2014 5.005 1.150 May 23, 2014 6.123 0.854 May 30, 2014 1.550 0.240 June 6, 2014 9.664 0.924 June 13, 2014 1.692 2.020 June 20, 2014 10.300 2.318 June 27, 2014 0.030 4.450 =============================================== Amount outstanding as of June 26 124.151 284.629 ($1 = 0.7359 Euros) (Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by Larry King)