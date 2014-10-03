FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banks to return 2.3 bln euros in crisis loans to ECB next week
October 3, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

Banks to return 2.3 bln euros in crisis loans to ECB next week

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Banks will return 2.288 billion
euros in crisis loans to the European Central Bank next week
after the bank started offering banks new four-year loans at
cheap rates.
    The amount banks will repay on Oct. 8 is less than the 4.9
billion euros banks repaid this week and misses the 4.5 billion
euros money market traders polled by Reuters had expected.
 
    Banks are returning funds they took from the ECB in late
2011 and early 2012 to ride out a funding strain at the height
of the debt crisis. Last month, the ECB started offering them
new long-term loans. 
    Banks still hold about 317 billion euros of the old crisis
loans and lenders are expected to move them into the new ECB
loan facility before they mature in January and February. 
    For now though, it is still cheaper for banks to rely on the
ECB's regular refinancing operations, where they can fund
themselves at record low rates of 0.05 percent. They have to pay
an additional 10 basis points for the new four-year loans. 
    As a result, the ECB's first offer of these so-called new
TLTROs fell flat last month, with banks taking 82.6 billion
euros, less than expected. They can potentially borrow up to 400
billion euros in September and December offers combined.
    Reuters polls of traders and economists have pointed to
take-up of the December tranche totalling 175 billion euros.
  
    On Friday, the ECB said three banks would repay 1.030
billion euros from the first LTRO on Oct. 8 and seven would pay
back 1.258 billion from the second LTRO.
    Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
    First LTRO (December 2011)      Second LTRO (February 2012) 
 
    Jan. 25, 2013     137.1591                   
    Feb. 1, 2013        3.4840   
    Feb. 8, 2013        4.9925   
    Feb. 15, 2013       3.7900   
    Feb. 22, 2013       1.7440            61.092     
    March 1, 2013       4.1760             8.319     
    March 8, 2013       1.3360             2.894     
    March 15, 2013      0.385              6.432     
    March 22, 2013      1.565              0.371     
    March 28, 2013      3.845              3.160    
    April 5, 2013       4.092              3.972    
    April 12, 2013      6.555              4.238   
    April 19, 2013      8.874              2.068   
    April 26, 2013      1.661              0.615  
    May 3, 2013         0.008              0.608 
    May 10, 2013        1.205              5.152 
    May 17, 2013        1.020              0.104 
    May 24, 2013        6.208              1.915
    May 31, 2013        2.810              0.271
    June 7, 2013        2.800              0.130
    June 14, 2013       3.008              0.180
    June 21, 2013       5.030              0.208
    June 28, 2013       2.025           0.035
    July 5, 2013        0                  2.095
    July 12, 2013       0.513              0.702
    July 19, 2013       2.182              0.200
    July 26, 2013        1.064              0.451 
    Aug. 2, 2013        1.800              0.333
    Aug. 9, 2013        0.516              0.200
    Aug. 16, 2013       0.204              0.450
    Aug. 23, 2013       0.100              0.205
    Aug. 30, 2013       0.100              4.545
    Sept. 6, 2013       3.705              2.200
    Sept. 13, 2013      0.741              2.375
    Sept. 20, 2013      2.650              5.260
    Sept. 27, 2013      1.535              1.622
    Oct. 4, 2013        4.610              3.065
    Oct. 11, 2013       0.597              0.250
    Oct. 18, 2013       0.105           5.094
    Oct. 25, 2013       1.445              0.311
    Nov. 1, 2013        5.288              5.363
    Nov. 8, 2013        2.910              2.857
    Nov. 15, 2013        3.155              0.431
    Nov. 22, 2013        2.841              5.0815
    Nov. 29, 2013       5.105              2.130
    Dec. 6, 2013        3.138              3.932
    Dec. 13, 2013       3.320             19.330
    Dec. 20, 2013         4.050          16.675
    Jan. 10, 2014       0.980              1.586
    Jan. 17, 2014       0.632              0.359
    Jan. 24, 2014       3.4969             0.202
    Jan. 31, 2014       0.250              0.218
    Feb. 7, 2014        0.525              1.250
    Feb. 14, 2014       0.790              0.230
    Feb. 21, 2014       2.500              0.345
    Feb. 28, 2014       0.510              2.502
    March 7, 2014       3.133              8.268
    March 14, 2014      4.995              5.080
    March 21, 2014        6.411          12.498
    March 28, 2014      0.175              1.383
    April 4, 2014       2.527              2.352
    April 11, 2014      3.385              4.880
    April 17, 2014      5.782              1.754 
    April 25, 2014      9.400              0.179
    May 2, 2014         1.300              0.450
    May 9, 2014         2.609              0.756
    May 16, 2014        5.005              1.150
    May 23, 2014        6.123              0.854
    May 30, 2014        1.550              0.240
    June 6, 2014        9.664              0.924
    June 13, 2014       1.692              2.020
    June 20, 2014      10.300              2.318
    June 27, 2014       0.030              4.450
    July 4, 2014        0.645              3.370 
    July 11, 2014       1.517              2.220
    July 18, 2014       3.233             18.274
    July 25, 2014       0.710              2.268
    Aug. 1, 2014        0.200              3.010
    Aug. 8, 2014        2.320              1.830 
    Aug. 15, 2014       0.300              2.561
    Aug. 22, 2014       0.374              0.985
    Aug. 29, 2014       1.838              1.671
    Sept. 5, 2014       0.203              8.908
    Sept. 12, 2014      2.600              3.375
    Sept. 19, 2014        7.230          12.668
    Sept. 26, 2014        2.172            2.697
    Oct. 3, 2014        1.030              1.258
    ===============================================   
    Amount outstanding as of Oct 2   
                      100.779             216.342

 (Reporting by Paul Carrel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
