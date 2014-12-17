ECB's Nouy: Rouble fall should not have significant impact on European banks

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The head of the European Central Bank’s supervisory board said on Wednesday that a steep fall in the Russian rouble should not create difficulties for European banks as they have limited exposure to Russian companies.

“We think that markets will be nervous for a few days and perhaps a few weeks, so supervisors are attentive to what is happening,” Danielle Nouy told France Inter radio. “But we think that European banks’ exposure to Russian companies (...) is of a dimension that there is no reason to fear disorder or difficulties.”