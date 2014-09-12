German landesbanks will pass stress tests says VOEB association

FRANKFURT, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s landesbanks LBBW , BayernLB, Helaba, NordLB and HSH Nordbank expect to pass the upcoming stress tests on European banks, an executive at the VOEB association of public sector banks told Reuters.

“We are convinced that there will be no capital gap at any landesbank after the test,” Liane Buchholz, managing director at VOEB told Reuters.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is conducting an asset quality review of 130 of the euro zone’s largest banks which will then undergo EU-wide stress tests on whether they have enough capital to weather a future crisis. The tests are due to be completed before the ECB takes over as as the euro zone’s banking supervisor on Nov. 4.

Several analysts have said that they expect some German banks to fail the stress tests, pointing to lenders such as Commerzbank and the landesbanks.

HSH Nordbank last month said it was confident about its capital adequacy but could still fall short in the stress tests.

Buchholz said that while she expected all the landesbanks to pass the stress tests, in the unlikely event of a failure she would not expect any repercussions from Brussels should that landesbank then ask its state owners for more core capital to plug the hole.

The European Commission, tasked to make sure that bailouts do not hamper competition, has to approve any injection of state money into a bank and ordered WestLB to be wound down after the landesbank had asked for government aid repeatedly.

“It cannot be that one EU institution (the ECB) asks for a recapitalisation and another EU institution (the Commission) then sanctions this as state aid,” Buchholz said.

She added that the German government had assured landesbanks it would make sure that any capital measures resulting from regulators’ demands would not be counted as state aid. “That is a political promise that I trust,” she said.

Buchholz said that banks and their owners were prepared to fight in court if they had doubts regarding the outcome of the bank health check.

Mergers within the landesbank sector were, however, unlikely to be triggered by the stress tests. “Any consolidation would have to be initiated by the landesbanks’ owners and I cannot observe any tendency towards this,” Buchholz said.

The landesbanks have shrunk their balance sheets by 40 percent since 2008 and their risky assets by 60 percent since 2008 and have cost-income-ratios that are better than at some globally active banks, she added. (Reporting by Andreas Kröner; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Greg Mahlich)