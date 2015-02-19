FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB appoints Belgium's Coene to banks supervisor
February 19, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 3 years ago

ECB appoints Belgium's Coene to banks supervisor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has appointed Luc Coene as ECB representative to the Supervisory Board of the Single Supervisory Mechanism, the ECB said on Thursday.

The Supervisory Board is responsible for planning and carrying out the ECB’s banking supervision tasks and proposing complete draft decisions for adoption by the Governing Council.

Coene will take up his new position on March 11, a day after his last day in office as Belgium’s central bank chief.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Kevin Liffey

