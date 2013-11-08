FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB has two candidates for bank supervisor chief -paper
November 8, 2013

ECB has two candidates for bank supervisor chief -paper

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s Governing Council put forward Dutchman Jan Sijbrand and France’s Daniele Nouy as candidates to head the new euro zone bank supervisor, German paper Sueddeutsche Zeitung said in its Friday edition.

The ECB will ask the European Parliament to select either Sijbrand or Nouy, who both already work as bank supervisors in their home countries, the paper said.

The European Central Bank, which is set to take over supervision of around 130 of the euro zone’s largest lenders from November 2014 onward, was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Edward Taylor)

