ESM should be temporary backstop for bank resolution -ECB's Knot
#Credit Markets
March 19, 2013 / 12:26 PM / in 5 years

ESM should be temporary backstop for bank resolution -ECB's Knot

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 19 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Klaas Knot said on Tuesday the euro zone needed a common mechanism to wind down banks and until this single resolution mechanism is in place, Europe’s bailout fund could serve as a backstop.

While preparations for the first pillar of the banking union, the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM), is underway, a lot of work still needs to be done on the single resolution mechanism.

Knot said that time was of the essence and it would undermine the single supervisory if no common mechanism to wind down non-viable banks was in place.

“The SSM needs to be complemented with a single resolution mechanism,” he said in a panel discussion at a conference.

Until the framework and a joint resolution fund, which Knot said should be funded by banks themselves, was up and running, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) could be used as a backstop.

“We need a credible backstop and for that you need the ESM definitely in the early years,” Knot said.

He also said bank share- and bondholders should play a stronger role in bailouts in future, saying “bail-in should be the new norm”.

“We need to go in Europe from bailout to bail-in.” (Reporting by Paul Carrel and Eva Kuehnen)

