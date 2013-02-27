Sound bank union will help transmit ECB policy -Mersch

FRANKFURT, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Creating a well constructed European banking union will help the European Central Bank’s monetary policy gain traction across the 17-country euro zone, Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Wednesday.

The ECB is experiencing problems transmitting its record-low interest rates right across the currency bloc and the bank’s president, Mario Draghi, said last week that its top priority is to enhance this transmission process.

“If destabilising tendencies block the transmission of monetary policy, there is a danger that monetary policy goes into a void,” Mersch said in the text of a speech for delivery at a finance conference in Frankfurt.

“In such a case, the central bank would no longer be in a position to secure price stability,” he said with reference to the ECB’s mandate to guard against inflation.

But Mersch added that integrated financial markets could help monetary policy gain traction across the euro zone.

“If the banking union is well designed, implemented and managed, then it will relieve monetary policy,” he said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)