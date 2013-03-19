FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Weidmann - bank union no quick fix for crisis
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 19, 2013 / 11:21 AM / in 5 years

ECB's Weidmann - bank union no quick fix for crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 19 (Reuters) - Europe’s planned banking union will not solve the bloc’s debt crisis, Europe European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann said on Tuesday.

European leaders have agreed to set up a new European banking supervisory body as the first pillar of a bank union that will also include a joint framework to wind down banks, as well as a common desposit scheme to shield taxpayers from having to foot the bill for any future financial crises.

Weidmann, who is also the governor of Germany’s central bank, said steps to set up the banking union should not be rushed, and should instead be done thoroughly.

“I do not believe that the banking union is a quick fix to the current crisis,” Weidmann said in a welcome address at a finance conference in Frankfurt.

Reporting By Eva Kuehnen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.