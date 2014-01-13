ECB candidate Lautenschlaeger warns about low interest rates

BRUSSELS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Sabine Lautenschlaeger, vice president at Germany’s Bundesbank and a contender to replace Joerg Asmussen at the European Central Bank, warned on Monday about risks of low interest rates.

In written replies to questions posed by members of the European Parliament ahead of her public hearing later on Monday, Lautenschlaeger also called for an end to the preferential treatment of sovereign bonds in European regulation, which treats such debt as virtually risk-free.

The ECB has cut its key interest rate to a record low of 0.25 percent and implemented several non-standard measures to get the euro zone economy out of recession.

“Some of the measures should be exited as soon as possible because of their side-effects. Low interest rates, for example, stimulate economic activity, but are not without risks in the long run,” Lautenschlaeger wrote in her answers.

Lautenschlaeger, who made her name as an expert in banking supervision, is the only candidate to succeed Asmussen, who left the ECB two years into his eight-year term to rejoin the German government as state secretary in the labour ministry.