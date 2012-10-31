FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2012 / 6:26 PM / in 5 years

Luxembourg's Yves Mersch to get ECB job latest Nov. 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Yves Mersch will be appointed as the sixth member of the European Central Bank’s executive board on November 5, following a delay after calls for the bank to appoint a woman instead, EU sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The 63-year old Luxembourg central banker would get the job even though the European Parliament had voted against his appointment to the post a week ago, the sources said.

Mersch’s appointment will mean that all the ECB’s 17-member governing council and six-member executive board will be men. Mersch is scheduled to take up his post on November 15.

