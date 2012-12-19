Asmussen - would oppose ECB bond buys if conditions not met

FRANKFURT, Dec 19 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen said he would want the ECB to stop buying sovereign bonds if its new OMT purchasing programme was activated and the country concerned did not stick to the conditions attached.

Spain is the country most likely to benefit first from the ECB intervening with its new bond-purchase programme - dubbed Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) - but Madrid must seek aid from Europe’s bailout fund before the central bank acts.

Such aid would come with conditions - reforms and budget targets - attached, though even if such an aid plan were agreed the ECB would not be technically obliged to buy the country’s bonds.

“There is no automaticity,” Asmussen told journalists at an international press club dinner in Frankfurt on Tuesday evening.

“If we are in the situation (of activating the OMT) and a country no longer fulfills the conditions, I would be against continuing the bond purchases,” he said.

The ECB included a strong dose of conditionality in the OMT after being hurt with its previous bond-buy plan last year - the Securities Markets Programme (SMP). It bought Italian and Spanish bonds, only for Italy’s then-prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, to go back on reform promises he had made to get the ECB to step in, just days after he made the commitments.

Asmussen’s comments address critics of the OMT, mainly in his native Germany, who fear the ECB would still buy bonds even if a country failed to meet the conditions attached. Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann was alone at the ECB in opposing the OMT.

Turning to ECB monetary policy, Asmussen played down the prospect of the central bank cutting its deposit rate - now at zero - any further.

“I would be very reluctant about doing that,” he said, adding that “our (monetary) policy is very accommodative.”

In a speech at the dinner entitled “Agenda 2013: the next steps in completing EMU”, Asmussen said that in his view the ESM bail out fund would be well suited to house a European Resolution Fund for the banking sector.

“Any costs incurred from resolution should first and foremost be covered by the private sector, through establishing a European Resolution Fund raised by levies on the banking sector,” he said. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Susan Fenton)