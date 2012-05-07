FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB keeps bond plan on ice, resists pressure to act
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

ECB keeps bond plan on ice, resists pressure to act

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank kept
its bond purchase programme in hibernation for the eighth week
in a row last week, highlighting the bank's resistance to
reactivating the plan despite the Spanish government's high
financing costs.	
    A drop in pressure on key euro zone bond markets at the
start of the year allowed the ECB to all but shut down its
Securities Markets Programme (SMP) in February, but with 
tensions higher again focus is returning to the programme.	
    Spanish 10-year bond yields topped 6 percent
last month but have came down to about 5.8 percent since.	
    ECB President Mario Draghi said last Thursday the programme
remains in place but it is up to governments to bring their own
financing costs under control by implementing structural
reforms. 	
    The lack of new ECB purchases this week kept the total of
the bonds the bank has bought since May 2010 at 214.0 billion
euros. None of the bonds bought previously matured. (For data
ECBSMP=ECBF).	
    The ECB will hold its so-called 'sterilisation' tender -
where it takes deposits from banks to offset its controversial
bond purchases - on Tuesday.	
    Despite only scarce interventions since flooding the market
with a second wave of ultra-cheap three-year funding at the end
of February, the ECB has kept the programme in place in case
market tensions re-emerge.	
    There is a growing expectation in financial markets that the
ECB will have to ride to the rescue again with Spain under
intense pressure.	
    A recent Reuters poll showed that three quarters of the 60
participating economists expect the ECB to restart its bond
purchase programme in the next three months. However, in a
separate poll, a slight majority of money market traders believe
the ECB will stick with its resistance to buying more bonds.	
  	
  	
    For Reuters ECB information page on bond purchases, see  	
.  	
    Date    Bonds bought  Bonds matured   	
14/05/2010      16.5      	
21/05/2010      10      	
28/05/2010      8.5     	
04/06/2010      5.5     	
11/06/2010      6.5     	
18/06/2010      4.2     	
25/06/2010      4       	
02/07/2010      4       	
09/07/2010      1       	
16/07/2010      0.302   	
23/07/2010      0.176   	
30/07/2010      0.081   	
06/08/2010      0.009   	
13/08/2010      0.01    	
20/08/2010      0.338   	
27/08/2010      0.142   	
03/09/2010      0.173   	
10/09/2010      0.237   	
17/09/2010      0.323   	
24/09/2010      0.134   	
01/10/2010      1.384   	
08/10/2010      0.009   	
15/10/2010      0       	
22/10/2010      0       	
29/10/2010      0       	
05/11/2010      0.771   	
12/11/2010      1.073   	
19/11/2010      0.713   	
26/11/2010      1.348   	
03/12/2010      1.965   	
10/12/2010      2.667   	
17/12/2010      0.603   	
24/12/2010      1.121   	
31/12/2010      0.164   	
07/01/2011      0.113   	
14/01/2011      2.313   	
21/01/2011      0.146           0.087   	
28/01/2011      0   	
04/02/2011      0  	
11/02/2011      0  	
18/02/2011      0.711           0.040  	
25/02/2011      0.369  	
04/03/2011      0  	
11/03/2011      0  	
18/03/2011      0               0.170  	
25/03/2011      0.432           1.054  	
01/04/2011      0  	
08/04/2011      0               0.055  	
15/04/2011      0               0.830  	
22/04/2011      0  	
29/04/2011      0  	
06/05/2011      0  	
13/05/2011      0  	
20/05/2011      0               1.227  	
27/05/2011      0                 	
03/06/2011      0  	
10/06/2011      0  	
17/06/2011      0               1.008  	
24/06/2011      0  	
01/07/2011      0  	
08/07/2011      0  	
15/07/2011      0  	
22/07/2011      0               0.245  	
29/07/2011      0                 	
05/08/2011      0                 	
12/08/2011     22.0                 	
19/08/2011     14.291                	
26/08/2011      6.651           1.327             	
02/09/2011     13.305             	
09/09/2011     13.960             	
16/09/2011      9.793          	
23/09/2011      3.952           0.69        	
30/09/2011      3.795      	
07/10/2011      2.312    	
14/10/2011      2.243  	
21/10/2011      4.490           0.24    	
28/10/2011      4.0          	
07/11/2011      9.52    	
14/11/2011      4.478           0.649  	
18/11/2011      7.986           0.131	
25/11/2011      8.581      	
02/12/2011      3.662  	
09/12/2011      0.635   	
16/12/2011      3.361  	
23/12/2011      0.019                          	
30/12/2011      0.462                            	
06/01/2012      1.104                        	
13/01/2012      3.766                        	
20/01/2012      2.243           0.035                        	
27/01/2012      0.063                       	
03/02/2012      0.124                    	
10/02/2012      0.059                	
17/02/2012      0                     	
24/02/2012      0                        	
02/03/2012      0            	
09/03/2012      0.027           1.523          	
16/03/2012      0                                  	
23/03/2012      0               4.273        	
30/03/2012      0      	
06/04/2012      0   	
13/04/2012      0	
20/04/2012      0  	
27/04/2012      0  	
04/05/2012      0	
    Total     214.0   (previous week 214.0)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.