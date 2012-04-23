ECB stays out of bond markets despite Spain turmoil

FRANKFURT, April 23 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's programme of bond-buying went unused for the sixth week in a row last week, the bank said on Monday, showing no sign of responding to Spain and Italy's slipping back into market sights in the debt crisis. A drop in pressure on key euro zone bond markets at the start of the year saw the ECB all but shut down its Securities Markets Programme (SMP) in recent months, but tensions in the debt crisis have risen again in the past two weeks. Spanish 10-year government bond yields broke above 6 percent for the first time this year last week on persistent concerns about the country's failure to convince investors it can keep its budget deficit in check. Italy, also back in focus as it battles with controversial labour market reforms, saw its benchmark yields rising above 5.7 percent on Monday after falling to 4.8 percent in early March. The lack of new ECB purchases this week kept the total of the bonds the bank has bought since May 2010 at 214.0 billion euros. None of the bonds bought previously matured. (For data ECBSMP=ECBF). Despite only scarce interventions since flooding the market with a second wave of ultra-cheap three-year funding at the end of February, the ECB has kept the programme in place in case market tensions re-emerge, and some policymakers have indicated it could be reactivated. Executive Board member Benoit Coeure, a Frenchman new to the policymaking team, fed market expectations that the ECB might bring it back into use by saying the instrument was still in place, should the need for it arise. But key voices at the ECB, particularly German policymakers, are uncomfortable with the purchases, concerned they tread dangerously close to the ultimate ECB taboo of monetary financing of governments' debt. Governing Council members Ewald Nowotny and Luc Coene also said over the weekend that there is currently no reason to restart bond buys. For Reuters ECB information page on bond purchases, see . Date Bonds bought Bonds matured 14/05/2010 16.5 21/05/2010 10 28/05/2010 8.5 04/06/2010 5.5 11/06/2010 6.5 18/06/2010 4.2 25/06/2010 4 02/07/2010 4 09/07/2010 1 16/07/2010 0.302 23/07/2010 0.176 30/07/2010 0.081 06/08/2010 0.009 13/08/2010 0.01 20/08/2010 0.338 27/08/2010 0.142 03/09/2010 0.173 10/09/2010 0.237 17/09/2010 0.323 24/09/2010 0.134 01/10/2010 1.384 08/10/2010 0.009 15/10/2010 0 22/10/2010 0 29/10/2010 0 05/11/2010 0.771 12/11/2010 1.073 19/11/2010 0.713 26/11/2010 1.348 03/12/2010 1.965 10/12/2010 2.667 17/12/2010 0.603 24/12/2010 1.121 31/12/2010 0.164 07/01/2011 0.113 14/01/2011 2.313 21/01/2011 0.146 0.087 28/01/2011 0 04/02/2011 0 11/02/2011 0 18/02/2011 0.711 0.040 25/02/2011 0.369 04/03/2011 0 11/03/2011 0 18/03/2011 0 0.170 25/03/2011 0.432 1.054 01/04/2011 0 08/04/2011 0 0.055 15/04/2011 0 0.830 22/04/2011 0 29/04/2011 0 06/05/2011 0 13/05/2011 0 20/05/2011 0 1.227 27/05/2011 0 03/06/2011 0 10/06/2011 0 17/06/2011 0 1.008 24/06/2011 0 01/07/2011 0 08/07/2011 0 15/07/2011 0 22/07/2011 0 0.245 29/07/2011 0 05/08/2011 0 12/08/2011 22.0 19/08/2011 14.291 26/08/2011 6.651 1.327 02/09/2011 13.305 09/09/2011 13.960 16/09/2011 9.793 23/09/2011 3.952 0.69 30/09/2011 3.795 07/10/2011 2.312 14/10/2011 2.243 21/10/2011 4.490 0.24 28/10/2011 4.0 07/11/2011 9.52 14/11/2011 4.478 0.649 18/11/2011 7.986 0.131 25/11/2011 8.581 02/12/2011 3.662 09/12/2011 0.635 16/12/2011 3.361 23/12/2011 0.019 30/12/2011 0.462 06/01/2012 1.104 13/01/2012 3.766 20/01/2012 2.243 0.035 27/01/2012 0.063 03/02/2012 0.124 10/02/2012 0.059 17/02/2012 0 24/02/2012 0 02/03/2012 0 09/03/2012 0.027 1.523 16/03/2012 0 23/03/2012 0 4.273 30/03/2012 0 06/04/2012 0 13/04/2012 0 20/04/2012 0 Total 214.0 (previous week 214.0)