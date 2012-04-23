FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB stays out of bond markets despite Spain turmoil
#Market News
April 23, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

ECB stays out of bond markets despite Spain turmoil

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 23 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's
programme of bond-buying went unused for the sixth week in a row
last week, the bank said on Monday, showing no sign of
responding to Spain and Italy's slipping back into market sights
in the debt crisis.	
    A drop in pressure on key euro zone bond markets at the
start of the year saw the ECB all but shut down its Securities
Markets Programme (SMP) in recent months, but tensions in the
debt crisis have risen again in the past two weeks.  	
    Spanish 10-year government bond yields broke above 6 percent
for the first time this year last week on persistent concerns
about the country's failure to convince investors it can keep
its budget deficit in check.	
    Italy, also back in focus as it battles with controversial
labour market reforms, saw its benchmark yields rising above 5.7
percent on Monday after falling to 4.8 percent in early March.	
    The lack of new ECB purchases this week kept the total of
the bonds the bank has bought since May 2010 at 214.0 billion
euros. None of the bonds bought previously matured. (For data
ECBSMP=ECBF).	
    Despite only scarce interventions since flooding the market
with a second wave of ultra-cheap three-year funding at the end
of February, the ECB has kept the programme in place in case
market tensions re-emerge, and some policymakers have indicated
it could be reactivated.   	
    Executive Board member Benoit Coeure, a Frenchman new to the
policymaking team, fed market expectations that the ECB might
bring it back into use by saying the instrument was still in
place, should the need for it arise.	
    But key voices at the ECB, particularly German policymakers,
are uncomfortable with the purchases, concerned they tread
dangerously close to the ultimate ECB taboo of monetary
financing of governments' debt.	
    Governing Council members Ewald Nowotny and Luc Coene also
said over the weekend that there is currently no reason to
restart bond buys.	
     	
  	
    For Reuters ECB information page on bond purchases, see  	
.  	
    Date    Bonds bought  Bonds matured   	
14/05/2010      16.5      	
21/05/2010      10      	
28/05/2010      8.5     	
04/06/2010      5.5     	
11/06/2010      6.5     	
18/06/2010      4.2     	
25/06/2010      4       	
02/07/2010      4       	
09/07/2010      1       	
16/07/2010      0.302   	
23/07/2010      0.176   	
30/07/2010      0.081   	
06/08/2010      0.009   	
13/08/2010      0.01    	
20/08/2010      0.338   	
27/08/2010      0.142   	
03/09/2010      0.173   	
10/09/2010      0.237   	
17/09/2010      0.323   	
24/09/2010      0.134   	
01/10/2010      1.384   	
08/10/2010      0.009   	
15/10/2010      0       	
22/10/2010      0       	
29/10/2010      0       	
05/11/2010      0.771   	
12/11/2010      1.073   	
19/11/2010      0.713   	
26/11/2010      1.348   	
03/12/2010      1.965   	
10/12/2010      2.667   	
17/12/2010      0.603   	
24/12/2010      1.121   	
31/12/2010      0.164   	
07/01/2011      0.113   	
14/01/2011      2.313   	
21/01/2011      0.146           0.087   	
28/01/2011      0   	
04/02/2011      0  	
11/02/2011      0  	
18/02/2011      0.711           0.040  	
25/02/2011      0.369  	
04/03/2011      0  	
11/03/2011      0  	
18/03/2011      0               0.170  	
25/03/2011      0.432           1.054  	
01/04/2011      0  	
08/04/2011      0               0.055  	
15/04/2011      0               0.830  	
22/04/2011      0  	
29/04/2011      0  	
06/05/2011      0  	
13/05/2011      0  	
20/05/2011      0               1.227  	
27/05/2011      0                 	
03/06/2011      0  	
10/06/2011      0  	
17/06/2011      0               1.008  	
24/06/2011      0  	
01/07/2011      0  	
08/07/2011      0  	
15/07/2011      0  	
22/07/2011      0               0.245  	
29/07/2011      0                 	
05/08/2011      0                 	
12/08/2011     22.0                 	
19/08/2011     14.291                	
26/08/2011      6.651           1.327             	
02/09/2011     13.305             	
09/09/2011     13.960             	
16/09/2011      9.793          	
23/09/2011      3.952           0.69        	
30/09/2011      3.795      	
07/10/2011      2.312    	
14/10/2011      2.243  	
21/10/2011      4.490           0.24    	
28/10/2011      4.0          	
07/11/2011      9.52    	
14/11/2011      4.478           0.649  	
18/11/2011      7.986           0.131	
25/11/2011      8.581      	
02/12/2011      3.662  	
09/12/2011      0.635   	
16/12/2011      3.361  	
23/12/2011      0.019                          	
30/12/2011      0.462                            	
06/01/2012      1.104                        	
13/01/2012      3.766                        	
20/01/2012      2.243           0.035                        	
27/01/2012      0.063                       	
03/02/2012      0.124                    	
10/02/2012      0.059                	
17/02/2012      0                     	
24/02/2012      0                        	
02/03/2012      0            	
09/03/2012      0.027           1.523          	
16/03/2012      0                                  	
23/03/2012      0               4.273        	
30/03/2012      0      	
06/04/2012      0   	
13/04/2012      0	
20/04/2012      0    	
    Total     214.0   (previous week 214.0)

