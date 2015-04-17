COMMENT: ECB moves bond-buying goalposts

LONDON, April 17 (IFR) - Over the years, there have been numerous rumours in soccer circles regarding plans to make the goals bigger. Some have been printed on April 1, others not.

This would make for a more spectacular spectator experience, it is argued. Effectively, the aim of the game remains the same, it just becomes easier to achieve.

While few would view the ECB’s bond-buying programme as a compelling spectator sport (few outside the IFR readership in any case), there is some common ground between sport and the capital markets as far as the second part of the proposition is concerned.

Wednesday saw the ECB extend the list of eurozone agency issuers whose paper is eligible for purchase under the PSPP. Ten more were added, taking the number up to 17 - in addition to the seven supranationals already present - spreading the net wider across the region (a fishing metaphor not a football one, just to be clear).

Estimates are that these new inclusions have a little over 80bn of paper outstanding within the two- to 30-year eligible maturities, or less than six weeks’ worth of bonds given the ECB’s 60bn monthly target.

Taking into account the restrictions regarding the percentage amount of individual issues the bank can buy, not to mention the proportion of a borrower’s overall debt stack, that number shrinks considerably. Further factor in the covered bond and ABS elements of the equation and things get even more convoluted.

The long and the short of it is that the additions don’t amount to a massive needle-pusher in the greater scheme of things.

As things stand, the ECB is managing to keep up the required run-rate on its purchases, although, to quote president Draghi, we are only one kilometre into a marathon.

“We may face a scarcity of bonds, but we won’t face a shortage,” said ECB executive board member, Benoit Coeure, at the start of the initiative near the beginning of March.

As the marathon continues, this may well be put to the test and further measures might be considered.

The bank has stated it will buy paper down to a yield consistent with the deposit rate, currently -0.20%. Rates are not cast in stone.

It has also said it will cap its PSPP involvement at 25% of any individual bond (up to 33% of an issuer’s outstandings across all the various purchase plans). Caps can be increased.

No one might be expecting any radical changes on either of these counts, but things do not always remain static.

By way of example, the ECB said of the eligible SSA list that it “may further be amended on the basis of monetary policy considerations and duly reflecting risk management issues”.

The goalposts have just been nudged a little further apart; it’s now a question of whether they are wide enough for the game to be everything the authorities hoped for. (Editing by Julian Baker)