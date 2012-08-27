UPDATE 1-ECB's Asmussen seeks to take heat out of bond debate

* Asmussen: New ECB bond-buy plan won’t finance govts

* Says ECB will only act within its mandate

* Says can be no repeat of 2011 Italy bond-buying experience

* Comments follow Bundesbank concerns at bond-buy risks

By Annika Breidthardt and Paul Carrel

HAMBURG/FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will tailor its new bond-buying plan to dispel any concerns that it funds governments, a top ECB policymaker said on Monday in remarks aimed at assuaging the angst of Germany’s Bundesbank.

The new programme will ensure countries whose bonds the ECB buys do not soft-peddle reforms, board member Joerg Asmussen said. He did not say when the bank would begin buying but made clear the plan would go ahead despite Bundesbank opposition.

“Under the framework of the new programme, the ECB will only buy bonds with short maturities,” Asmussen said in the text of a speech for delivery in Hamburg, though he added that the ECB was still working on technical and operational details of the plan.

The ECB is being forced to take a greater role in fighting the euro zone crisis while governments negotiate legal and political hurdles to coordinating a longer-term response, but the Bundesbank wants to limit the scope of central bank action.

Asmussen said that in his opinion, the euro zone’s bailout funds should intervene on the primary bond markets of countries that request aid before the bank acts. This aid would be conditional on extensive economic reforms.

A former German deputy finance minister, Asmussen took care to stress that the new programme would not amount to financing of governments by the ECB - a taboo that Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann expressed strong concerns about in a weekend interview.

“The whole discussion will be led by the requirement that any concerns about treaty-violating state financing are dispelled,” Asmussen said of talks at the ECB Governing Council’s forthcoming policy meeting on Sept. 6.

“We will only act within our mandate,” he added, in comments that appeared aimed at assuaging Weidmann’s fears.

Weidmann stepped up his opposition to the ECB’s latest moves to battle the euro zone’s debt crisis on Sunday, saying the plans to buy bonds risked becoming a drug on which governments would get hooked.

In the interview with German weekly Der Spiegel, which ran a headline ‘Rebellion of the Bundesbank’ on its front page, Weidmann warned that the buying programme verged on the taboo for the bank of outright financing of governments.

ITALIAN LESSON

Asmussen, who worked with Weidmann in the German government for years before joining the ECB in January, stressed that the ban on financing of governments would stand. He also singled out the powerful German Bundesbank as a central banking “model”.

“There cannot be a repeat of the mistakes with Italy in the summer of last year, when the ECB bought Italian sovereign bonds and the time was unfortunately not used for necessary adjustment measures,” Asmussen said.

The ECB was hurt by last year’s experience of buying Italian and Spanish bonds, only for Italy’s then-prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, to go back on the reform promises he had made to get the ECB to step in just days after he made the commitments.

As one of the six-member Executive Board that runs the ECB’s day-to-day operations, Asmussen belongs to ECB President Mario Draghi’s inner circle and is a key link man who liaises between the Italian, Weidmann, and the German government.

Draghi fed market expectations that the ECB will act to hold the currency bloc together by saying in London on July 26 the bank was ready to do “whatever it takes to preserve the euro”. He then outlined the new bond-buying plans on Aug. 2.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gave her tacit support to Draghi on a trip to Canada earlier this month and reiterated in a weekend interview that she believed the ECB’s policies were in line with its mandate to ensure stable prices in the bloc.

Central bank sources told Reuters on Friday that the ECB is considering setting yield band targets under the new bond-buying programme to allow it to keep its strategy shielded and avoid speculators trying to cash in.

Weidmann said setting such yield band targets was a “sensitive notion” but rejected suggestions he was isolated on the ECB Governing Council in having such reservations: “I hardly believe that I am the only one to get stomach ache over this.”

Many investors still expect the ECB to put a lid on yields.

“I think a large chunk of the market has assumed that Draghi can and will cap bond yields at the front end of the curve and this will make a significant difference to growth in southern Europe,” said one hedge fund manager, who declined to be named.

INTERVENTION HURDLES

Draghi will flesh out the new bond plan next week, central bank sources say, but the ECB will not start the new operation until late September at the earliest, leaving markets on tenterhooks in the run up to key debt auctions in early October.

First, Germany’s constitutional court must rule - on Sept. 12 - on complaints made to it about the euro zone’s ESM rescue fund, which the ECB wants countries to tap as a condition for any central bank support.

“No intervention is likely until the ESM has cleared the constitutional court and the Spanish government is wrapped in a programme,” said Mujtaba Rahman, analyst at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group.

“In a worst case, given the complexities involved, there is potential that this runs until the October meeting of euro zone heads of state.”