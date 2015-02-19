TABLE-ECB held 18.1 bln euros in Greek bonds at end-2014

FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank and the 18 national central banks then forming the euro zone currency bloc held 18.1 billion euros ($20.67 billion) of Greek bonds at the end of last year, the ECB said on Thursday. The ECB bought the bonds at the height of the European debt crisis under its Securities Markets Programme (SMP), along with debt from Ireland, Spain, Italy and Portugal. The bonds will stay on its balance sheet for another 3.7 years on average. The ECB published the latest detail of the now-terminated programme in its annual accounts. It holds the bonds to maturity. The ECB said it earned net interest income of 728 million euros in 2014 from securities purchased under the SMP, down from 962 million in 2013. The total earned in 2014 included net interest income of 298 million euros from its holdings of Greek government bonds. That marked a decrease from 437 million in 2013. The ECB ended the SMP on Sept. 6, 2012, and replaced it with a new programme, called Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT), which is based on strict conditionality and has yet to be used. The following table shows the breakdown of the Eurosystem's SMP holdings at Dec. 31, 2014. (Amounts are in billions of euros). Issuer country Nominal Book value (1) Average amount remaining maturity (years) Ireland 9.7 9.3 4.3 Greece 19.8 18.1 3.5 Spain 28.9 28.6 3.8 Italy 76.2 73.9 3.8 Portugal 14.9 14.3 3.3 Total (2) 149.4 144.3 3.7 (1) SMP holdings are valued at amortised cost. (2) Totals may not add up due to rounding. ($1 = 0.8755 euros) (Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by John O'Donnell)