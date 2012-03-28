FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian, Spanish banks continue to gorge on govt debt - ECB data
March 28, 2012 / 8:41 AM / in 6 years

Italian, Spanish banks continue to gorge on govt debt - ECB data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 28 (Reuters) - Banks in Italy and Spain continued their purchases of government debt in February, ECB data showed on Wednesday, providing further proof they have used the ECB’s ultra-cheap 3-year funding to stock up on sovereign bonds.

The new data, which captured the period just before ECB’s record second injection of 3-year cash, showed Italian banks increased their holdings of securities issued by euro zone governments by a record 23 billion euros, taking their total holdings to 301.6 billion euros.

Spanish banks increased their holdings of securities issued by euro zone governments by a hefty 15.7 billion euros. While the rise was smaller than January’s record 23 billion, it left total sovereign holdings at a record 245.8 billion euros.

The ECB data do not break down which countries’ debt banks hold, but the figures are giving economists a good picture of how much of the 1 trillion euros the ECB has pumped into the market is finding its way into the government bond market.

French and German banks also increased their holdings of government debt, the data showed. Greek banks increased their purchases by 4.1 billion euros, the largest rise since April 2010.

Breaking a long-running trend, Portuguese banks saw a record increase in their purchases of government debt, adding 4.2 billion and taking their holdings to an all time high 29.8 billion euros.

Euro zone crisis tensions have subsided substantially since the ECB’s first 3-year loan injection at the end of December.

Spanish borrowing costs have dropped to around 3.35 percent from 6.4 percent in late November while Italy’s have fallen to around 4.2 percent for 5-year paper from 6.5 percent.

Use of the ECB’s cash -which comes at 1 percent- to buy higher yielding government debt has become known as the “Sarkozy trade” after French President Nicolas Sarkozy urged banks to use the money for that purpose at the end of the last year. (Reporting by Marc Jones and Sakari Suoninen)

