UPDATE 1-ECB keeps bond programme on ice, pressure on govts
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
#Financials
June 11, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-ECB keeps bond programme on ice, pressure on govts

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(Adds analyst comment, background)	
    * ECB leaves bond programme unused for 13 weeks in a row
    * Total amount ECB has spent on bonds stays at 212 bln eur
    * Analysts raise doubts about programme's effectiveness

    By Eva Kuehnen	
    FRANKFURT, June 11 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank
bought no government bonds for the 13th week running last week,
ECB data showed on Monday as the bank judges the controversial
programme of diminishing benefit in the face of the deepening
euro zone debt crisis. 	
    The ECB has bought hardly any bonds from euro zone countries
since Mario Draghi took over as president in November as
policymakers have become increasingly wary of the risks piling
up on the balance sheet and the lack of incentives for reforms. 	
    The programme's effectiveness has also been put into
question after the ECB took immunity status in the Greek debt
restructuring while private bondholders booked losses - a
scenario investors are worried could be repeated elsewhere.	
    "There is the risk that any purchases by the ECB would be
counterproductive," said Michael Leister euro zone rates
strategist at DZ Bank, pointing to a less than 40-percent
probability that Spain may follow in Greece's footsteps. 	
    "It is not unlikely that we will see a restructuring of
Spain's debt in the next year or two," he said. "The more the
ECB buys, the more private investors will try to get out of
Spanish bonds to avoid a similar situation as in Greece."	
    Spain became the fourth euro zone country to seek
international aid in the three-year-old debt crisis on Saturday
as euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Spain up to 100
billion euros to shore up its teetering banks. 	
    The ECB has taken a new hardball approach and kept interest
rates unchanged last week despite a deteriorating economic
outlook, saying monetary policy could not solve some of the euro
zone problems, telling governments instead they had to act.	
    A lack of new ECB purchases last week means the bank has 	
only used the programme once since mid-February. It has spent 	
212.0 billion euros on bonds since launching the programme in 	
May 2010. (For data on bond buys )   	
    No bonds previously bought under the programme matured last
week. As usual the bank will hold its weekly 'sterilisation'
tender - where it takes deposits from banks to offset its
controversial bond purchases - on Tuesday. 	
    The ECB has stressed that it has not closed the Securities 	
Markets Programme officially, but rather said it remains in 	
place and can be reactivated if needed.  	
    But the programme's critics at the ECB have gained traction
in recent weeks as the risks have become more visible,
especially with a potential Greek exit from the currency union. 
   	
    Two of the bank's German policymakers quit last year over 	
the purchases, which critics say treads dangerously close to the	
ultimate ECB taboo of financing governments.      	
    The ECB also fears that its interventions give countries 	
less of an incentive to implement the necessary and sometimes 	
painful reforms.     	
   
 	
      	
    For Reuters ECB information page on bond purchases, see     	
.      	
    Date    Bonds bought  Bonds matured       	
14/05/2010      16.5          	
21/05/2010      10          	
28/05/2010      8.5         	
04/06/2010      5.5         	
11/06/2010      6.5         	
18/06/2010      4.2         	
25/06/2010      4           	
02/07/2010      4           	
09/07/2010      1           	
16/07/2010      0.302       	
23/07/2010      0.176       	
30/07/2010      0.081       	
06/08/2010      0.009       	
13/08/2010      0.01        	
20/08/2010      0.338       	
27/08/2010      0.142       	
03/09/2010      0.173       	
10/09/2010      0.237       	
17/09/2010      0.323       	
24/09/2010      0.134       	
01/10/2010      1.384       	
08/10/2010      0.009       	
15/10/2010      0           	
22/10/2010      0           	
29/10/2010      0           	
05/11/2010      0.771       	
12/11/2010      1.073       	
19/11/2010      0.713       	
26/11/2010      1.348       	
03/12/2010      1.965       	
10/12/2010      2.667       	
17/12/2010      0.603       	
24/12/2010      1.121       	
31/12/2010      0.164       	
07/01/2011      0.113       	
14/01/2011      2.313       	
21/01/2011      0.146           0.087       	
28/01/2011      0       	
04/02/2011      0      	
11/02/2011      0      	
18/02/2011      0.711           0.040      	
25/02/2011      0.369      	
04/03/2011      0      	
11/03/2011      0      	
18/03/2011      0               0.170      	
25/03/2011      0.432           1.054      	
01/04/2011      0      	
08/04/2011      0               0.055      	
15/04/2011      0               0.830      	
22/04/2011      0      	
29/04/2011      0      	
06/05/2011      0      	
13/05/2011      0      	
20/05/2011      0               1.227      	
27/05/2011      0                     	
03/06/2011      0      	
10/06/2011      0      	
17/06/2011      0               1.008      	
24/06/2011      0      	
01/07/2011      0      	
08/07/2011      0      	
15/07/2011      0      	
22/07/2011      0               0.245      	
29/07/2011      0                     	
05/08/2011      0                     	
12/08/2011     22.0                     	
19/08/2011     14.291                    	
26/08/2011      6.651           1.327                 	
02/09/2011     13.305                 	
09/09/2011     13.960                 	
16/09/2011      9.793              	
23/09/2011      3.952           0.69            	
30/09/2011      3.795          	
07/10/2011      2.312        	
14/10/2011      2.243      	
21/10/2011      4.490           0.24        	
28/10/2011      4.0              	
07/11/2011      9.52        	
14/11/2011      4.478           0.649      	
18/11/2011      7.986           0.131    	
25/11/2011      8.581          	
02/12/2011      3.662      	
09/12/2011      0.635       	
16/12/2011      3.361      	
23/12/2011      0.019                              	
30/12/2011      0.462                                	
06/01/2012      1.104                            	
13/01/2012      3.766                            	
20/01/2012      2.243           0.035                           	
27/01/2012      0.063                           	
03/02/2012      0.124                        	
10/02/2012      0.059                    	
17/02/2012      0                         	
24/02/2012      0                            	
02/03/2012      0                	
09/03/2012      0.027           1.523              	
16/03/2012      0                                      	
23/03/2012      0               4.273            	
30/03/2012      0          	
06/04/2012      0       	
13/04/2012      0    	
20/04/2012      0      	
27/04/2012      0      	
04/05/2012      0  	
11/05/2012      0  	
18/05/2012      0               2.074	
25/05/2012      0  	
01/06/2012      0 	
08/06/2012      0                                              	
    Total     212.0   (previous week 212.0)   	
	
 (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.