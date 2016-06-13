UPDATE 1-ECB corporate bond buys start with shock and awe

(Adds analyst, context)

By Balazs Koranyi

FRANKFURT, June 13 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank bought 348 million euros worth of corporate bonds in a single day last week, well exceeding market expectations and signalling its commitment to the latest measure designed to revive inflation.

The purchase volumes, which would equal more than 7 billion euros per month at the first day's pace, are unlikely to be sustained, but indicate that the ECB is keen to confound sceptics who said it would be hard to buy more than just a few billion euros each month.

Unveiled in March as part of its 1.74 trillion euro scheme to revive growth and inflation, the ECB started buying investment grade, non-bank corporate bonds last week to make borrowing cheaper and induce companies to spend, lifting a still sluggish euro zone economy.

"We should not over-interpret figures from a single day as the ECB was knowingly conducting purchases to send a signal the following Monday," said Michal Jezek, a credit strategist at Deutsche Bank. "This signalling seems to confirm our expectations that the ECB plans to conduct meaningful corporate bond purchases."

"I don't think they will keep this secondary-market run rate going. If they do, with primary market purchases on top, that would be a big surprise on the upside," Jezek added.

BORROWING COSTS FALL

Corporate borrowing costs have declined sharply since the start of the year, particularly on the edges of the 19-member euro zone, with the start of ECB buys giving the markets another push.

Investment grade, non-financial euro zone corporate debt was yielding 1.113 at the end of last week, well below levels around 1.6 percent when the programme was announced in March and marginally below the 1.155 percent seen just before the beginning of actual purchases.

"Note that there was no 'buying the rumour, selling the fact' syndrome: the tightening in credits since the announcement continued after they began hitting the market," said Erik Nielsen, Group Chief Economist at UniCredit.

Nielsen said interest rates, particularly for small and medium-sized firms in the euro zone's periphery, have dropped sharply, with loans in Italy for up to five years costing roughly the same as in Germany, down from a spread of 130-140 basis points two years ago.

"It seems the corporate bond market remains relatively unaffected from what's happening in other markets due to the prospects of the ECB buying," ING said, referring to big stock market falls on Friday and Monday.

The ECB was seen in the market buying a wide range of corporate debt, including from Italian insurer Generali , Spain's Telefonica and French utility Engie .

ECB sources earlier said that buying corporate bond buys could struggle to pick up speed during the summer months as liquidity tends to fall sharply during the peak holiday periods.

But the purchases under the ECB's 80 billion euros per month asset-buying programme could then rise to around 2 billion to 3 billion euros per month and possibly over 5 billion if the ECB succeeds in getting companies to start issuing new debt, analysts say.

The key hurdle is that the market for investment-grade euro-denominated corporate bonds is worth 500 billion to 600 billion euros and tends to be dominated by big French and Dutch companies who already enjoy easy access to credit and may not need ECB cash.

For purchase volumes to ramp up, the ECB will need to get new issuers from the periphery such as Italy or Spain to start borrowing, issuing new debt, giving the ECB a chance to buy bigger chunks in the primary market. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Gareth Jones)