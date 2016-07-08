ECB gives Italy helping hand as banking woes escalate

* Italy to benefit most if ECB made radical QE change

* PSPP keep sovereign yields in check despite banking concerns

* Other QE changes to be considered first

By Helene Durand

LONDON, July 8 (IFR) - Italy stands to be the biggest beneficiary of rumoured changes to the European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme, potentially throwing a lifeline to the country as it grapples with a brewing banking crisis.

More and more bonds are falling outside the ECB's buying remit because they yield less than the deposit rate. Almost 60% of German Bunds, the biggest QE constituent, are now out of reach and with a mere 122.5bn still eligible the monetary authority could be forced to change its strategy.

A few options have been floated in the market but perhaps the most radical could be a move by the ECB from a capital key to a weighting system based on the amount of debt outstanding.

The ECB's capital comes from national central banks (NCB) with the NCB's shares in this capital calculated using a key which reflects the respective country's share in the total population and gross domestic product of the EU.

For Italy, this would be the biggest lifeline as the country faces up to its banking problems and tries to address 200bn of bad loans.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the country had just over 1.9trn of government debt outstanding at the end of June and would therefore benefit from a shift to a weighting system.

The ECB's purchases of its debt would jump to 17.4bn from 10.6bn a month, according to Deutsche Bank analysts. Germany, on the other hand, would see monthly purchases drop to 8.9bn from 15.9bn.

Many believe that dropping the capital key would be the option of last resort but some investors have jumped in regardless.

"A press story last Thursday talked about ECB discussions to change their QE bond buying from a capital key basis to a market capitalisation basis. This would benefit Italy significantly, as it has the highest weighting in European bond indices based on market capitalisation," said Tanguy Le Saout, head of European fixed income at Pioneer Investments.

This, increased ECB buying after the UK referendum and a potential injection in the banks have lead Pioneer to change their views on the sovereign, which last week started implementing an overweight position.

The rumour and the recent step up in purchases have been a balm for Italy's sovereign debt. At 1.218%, its 10-year yield is a whisker away from the 1.13% low of the last 16-years in March last year.

"BTPs have recovered two-thirds of the Brexit widening versus Bunds, also having decoupled markedly from the ongoing Brexit concerns and pressure on bank assets," Commerzbank's analysts wrote in a note.

In contrast, Italian banks' bond and equity prices have taken a beating, in the clearest sign of how dislocated markets have become.

A UniCredit 1bn 6.75% perpetual non-call September 2021 Additional Tier 1 has dropped 9.5 points to 74.69 since the UK vote. The bank's share price has dropped by 35.65% in that time.

"The renewed concerns regarding the Italian banking sector did not trigger a sell-off in sovereign space this time. Clearly, the alleged deviation from the capital key is the key factor," the Commerzbank analysts said.

"While this is unlikely to happen anytime soon, markets apparently cheer that the ECB is keeping even drastic measures in play."

NOT SO FAST

Many believe that the market is getting ahead of itself and the ECB will try to exhaust other options that are available.

"While changing the country allocation within PSPP is sensible from an impact standpoint (why push Bunds lower when you can compress Italian credit spreads?), there may be significant (political) hurdles to overweighting the likes of Italy and France over Germany," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote.

"The monetary policy argument of the PSPP would be diluted, while risk-sharing issues may also arise."

The options include the relaxation of the deposit rate restriction, currently at -40bp, and a reduction of the maturity threshold, which is 2-31 years, increasing the issue limit from 33% of an ISIN, or a deposit rate cut, according to Commerzbank.

These options would unlikely have any little impact, however, and barely move the needle, analysts say. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Sudip Roy, Ian Edmondson)