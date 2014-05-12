FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's SMP bond holdings remain at 167.5 bln euros
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 12, 2014 / 1:42 PM / 3 years ago

ECB's SMP bond holdings remain at 167.5 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - The size of the European Central Bank’s dormant government bond purchase programme remained at 167.5 billion euros ($230.42 billion) last week, the ECB said on Monday.

The ECB terminated its Securities Markets Programme (SMP) in September 2012, replacing it with an as yet unused plan called Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT).

Because the ECB has said it will keep the bonds it acquired under the SMP until maturity, it will be years before the programme ceases to exist.

The ECB updated the contents of its SMP portfolio in February, showing it had 86.8 billion euros’ worth of Italian bonds, 38.4 billion of Spanish, 25.4 billion of Greek, 19 billion of Portuguese and 9.2 billion euros of Irish government debt at the end of 2013.

The ECB will seek to take an amount equivalent to the current SMP holdings as weekly deposits from banks on Tuesday to counterbalance the buys and neutralise any threat of them fuelling inflation. ($1 = 0.7269 Euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.