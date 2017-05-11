FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
ECB's Constancio warns of credit bubble risk in collateral re-use
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 11, 2017 / 7:20 AM / 3 months ago

ECB's Constancio warns of credit bubble risk in collateral re-use

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - The use and re-use of the same assets as collateral to borrow cash, financial markets' main money-spinner, needs to be better regulated to reduce the risk of a new credit bubble, the vice president of the European Central Bank said on Thursday.

"One area that still lacks reform concerns re-hypothecation and re-use of collateral," Vitor Constancio told an ECB conference.

"...There is a push to exclude repos from the leverage ratio calculation under way that not only weakens the standard but also eliminates the only brake to banks’ capacity to the unconstrained creation of inside liquidity." (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John Stonestreet)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.