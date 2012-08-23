ECB may set bond-buy target, but not make it public -sources

FRANKFURT, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is considering to setting a yield target on purchases under a new bond-buying programme but without making the levels public, central bank sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Such an “implicit target” was one option being examined but nothing would be decided before the ECB’s Sept. 6 policy meeting, one source said. Such a target could be flexible.

Another said nothing would be decided before that meeting, but would not rule out this possibility.

ECB President Mario Draghi signalled earlier this month that the bank may start buying government debt to reduce crippling Spanish and Italian borrowing costs, comments that fuelled a broad-based upturn in sentiment on global markets.

German weekly magazine Spiegel said on Sunday the ECB would decide at its September meeting whether to implement interest rate thresholds on such purchases, either on their yields or on the premiums of those yields over German Bunds.

German newspaper Die Welt, citing several sources familiar with the discussions, said on Thursday that one variant gaining currency within the 17-country bloc’s central bank is keeping those targets unpublished.

Die Welt said at least some central bankers favour setting a spread rather than a yield target, meaning the ECB would set an internal target as to how much higher the interest rates on peripheral debt could be relative to the benchmark German paper rather than fixing an interest rate ceiling.

Keeping the intervention target secret could give the ECB an element of surprise and make it more difficult for investors to try to second-guess the bank.

Asked about the Welt report, an ECB spokesman referred to a central bank statement on Monday, published after the Spiegel report, which said that absolutely misleading to report on decisions which have not yet been taken.

Draghi said this month that any bond-buying intervention would only come if governments requested euro zone aid first. That in turn would be linked to conditions.