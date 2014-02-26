FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Overnight borrowing from ECB 212 mln (not 301 mln) euros
February 26, 2014 / 8:57 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Overnight borrowing from ECB 212 mln (not 301 mln) euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank reported the
following daily data on liquidity provision, in millions of euros. (Today's
figures are corrected throughout after the ECB issued an official correction to
the numbers)

                                             TODAY       PREV DAY
Use of overnight loan facility                 212            195
Use of overnight deposit facility           28,658         28,125
Current account holdings                   190,878        201,789
Outstanding open market operations         543,175        543,175
First covered bond purchase programme       38,772         38,772
Second covered bond purchase programme      14,866         14,866

The ECB completed its first, year-long 60 billion euros covered bond buying
programme in June 2010 and its second one in November 2012, after spending
less than half of the 40 billion euros it originally earmarked. The total
value of the programmes occasionally fluctuates due to valuation issues or
if bonds purchased mature. For data double click on and
.
For additional details click
here

For details of previous ECB overnight lending operations, see: 
here

For data on ECB market operations please click 

For Reuters calculation of money market liquidity level please click
. To graph right click and select 'graph' option.

(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)
 


 (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by John Stonestreet)

