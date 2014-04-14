FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Overnight borrowing from ECB 0 mln euros, deposits 21.154 bln
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 14, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

Overnight borrowing from ECB 0 mln euros, deposits 21.154 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank reported the following daily data
on liquidity provision, in millions of euros.

    
                                             TODAY       PREV DAY
Use of overnight loan facility                   0             50
Use of overnight deposit facility           21,154         20,309
Current account holdings                   297,015        206,746
Outstanding open market operations         516,401        516,401
First covered bond purchase programme       37,768         37,768
Second covered bond purchase programme      14,407         14,407


The ECB completed its first, year-long 60 billion euros covered bond buying programme in June
2010 and its second one in November 2012, after spending less than half of the 40 billion euros
it originally earmarked. The total value of the programmes occasionally fluctuates due to
valuation issues or if bonds purchased mature. For data double click on ECBCBP=ECBF and
ECBCBP2=ECBF. 
For additional details click 
here


For details of previous ECB overnight lending operations, see: here


For data on ECB market operations please click EUROREF00 


For Reuters calculation of money market liquidity level please click ECBNOMLIQ=. To graph right
click and select 'graph' option.

 (Writing by Paul Carrel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.