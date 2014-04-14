Overnight borrowing from ECB 0 mln euros, deposits 21.154 bln

FRANKFURT, April 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank reported the following daily data on liquidity provision, in millions of euros. TODAY PREV DAY Use of overnight loan facility 0 50 Use of overnight deposit facility 21,154 20,309 Current account holdings 297,015 206,746 Outstanding open market operations 516,401 516,401 First covered bond purchase programme 37,768 37,768 Second covered bond purchase programme 14,407 14,407 The ECB completed its first, year-long 60 billion euros covered bond buying programme in June 2010 and its second one in November 2012, after spending less than half of the 40 billion euros it originally earmarked. The total value of the programmes occasionally fluctuates due to valuation issues or if bonds purchased mature. For data double click on ECBCBP=ECBF and ECBCBP2=ECBF. For additional details click here For details of previous ECB overnight lending operations, see: here For data on ECB market operations please click EUROREF00 For Reuters calculation of money market liquidity level please click ECBNOMLIQ=. To graph right click and select 'graph' option. (Writing by Paul Carrel)