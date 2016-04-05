FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2016 / 2:25 PM / a year ago

Brexit would hurt London's City, ECB's Nowotny says -newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial sector would suffer in the event of Brexit and economic considerations clearly suggest the country should remain part of the European Union, a European Central Bank policymaker said in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday.

“Should it come to Brexit, we will have to hold difficult exit negotiations,” ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny told Austrian newspaper Die Presse.

“Then, on the side of European monetary policy, there would certainly be no reason to accommodate English wishes,” he added. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by John O‘Donnell)

