ECB's asset purchase programmes going well - ECB economic bulletin

FRANKFURT, June 18 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank published its fourth economic bulletin of the year on Thursday, in which it said that its asset purchase programmes were “proceeding well and positive effects are visible.”

The ECB is undertaking a scheme to buy government bonds and other assets known as “quantitative easing” to pump 1 trillion euros ($1.14 trillion) into the economy in order to lift inflation towards its target of just below 2 percent.

To access the report, use this link: file:///C:/Users/u0148792/Downloads/eb201504.en_em%20(1).pdf ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Jonathan Gould)