CORRECTED-ECB BULLETIN-Monitoring euro money market conditions closely

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say ECB held rates steady in December, not that it cut rates)

FRANKFURT, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank said in its monthly bulletin on Thursday that it would not let money market rates rise too much to hamper the economic recovery.

As usual, the editorial of the bank’s bulletin was virtually identical to its main policy statement, read out by ECB President Mario Draghi last Thursday, when the bank held its main interest rate at 0.25 percent.

“With regard to money market conditions and their potential impact on the monetary policy stance, the Governing Council is monitoring developments closely and is ready to consider all available instruments,” the ECB said in the editorial.

Below is a list of articles and special sections the bulletin contains. The articles can often shed light on the ECB’s thinking about key issues and give an insight into the type of analysis the bank uses to support its policy decisions.

* The external environment of the euro area

* Factors underlying China’s growth performance and prospects

* Recent developments in the financial account of the euro area

* Liquidity conditions and monetary policy operations in the period from 7 August 2013 to 12 November 2013

* Sectoral contributions to rebalancing within the euro area

* Are sub-indices of the HICP measures of underlying inflation?

* The effect of the crisis on employment and wages in non-market services

* Fiscal consolidation in the euro area: past progress and plans for 2014